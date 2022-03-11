Bears Prevail 2-1 in Bridgeport in Low Scoring Affair

March 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears struck twice in the opening period, and that was enough to earn a 2-1 win over the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday night. The win was Hershey's second straight victory and improved the club's record to 28-21-4-3.

Hershey got things started on Friday night. Defenseman Lucas Johansen notched the game's icebreaker, snapping a shot from the left point up and over the glove of Bridgeport netminder Cory Schneider to make it 1-0. The goal was Johansen's 6th of the season, and Mason Morelli and Marcus Vela assisted.

Bridgeport responded at 12:29 as Jeff Kubiak collected his 6th marker of the season. The Bridgeport forward rolled down the left wing and connected on a rebound, sliding a shot past Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley's left pad.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Hershey responded. Only nine seconds after Kubiak's goal, Hershey retook the lead on Beck Malenstyn's 8th goal of the season. The Bears forward stole the puck from Bridgeport defender Seth Helgeson and skated in down the right wing. He attempted to center the puck to teammate Eddie Wittchow, but it ricocheted off a defender and under Schneider to give Hershey the lead.

Copley shut the door the remainder of the game, stopping 27 shots, including 10 in the third period. Hershey improved to 4-0-0-1 versus Bridgeport this season with the win, and claimed franchise victory number 2,997.

Shots favored the Islanders, 28-23. Bridgeport was 0-for-1 on the power play while Hershey was not awarded a power play attempt.

The Bears returned to action on Sunday versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center. It's Penn State Health T-Shirt Night for all fans, and the Bears will be wearing St. Patrick's Day jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.