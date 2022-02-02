Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12

Meet Impact wrestler Heath prior to the Checkers' game on Saturday, Feb. 12!

As part of Wrestling Night, Heath will be signing autographs one hour prior to the 6 p.m. game against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Secure your seat by taking advantage of a special package that includes a game ticket and a commemorative Wrestling Night t-shirt starting at just $30 total. The autograph session and shirt pickup will take place in the new connector facility between Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

For other ticket options, please contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423. .

