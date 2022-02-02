Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Meet Impact wrestler Heath prior to the Checkers' game on Saturday, Feb. 12!
As part of Wrestling Night, Heath will be signing autographs one hour prior to the 6 p.m. game against the Bridgeport Islanders.
Secure your seat by taking advantage of a special package that includes a game ticket and a commemorative Wrestling Night t-shirt starting at just $30 total. The autograph session and shirt pickup will take place in the new connector facility between Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.
For other ticket options, please contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423. .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022
- Pittsburgh Returns Four to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Yetman; Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Barron, Brodzinski, Lundkvist and Húska to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Re-Assign Pheonix Copley to Taxi Squad from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Phantoms at 10:30 a.m. this Morning - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12
- Seattle Recalls Max McCormick, Kole Lind and Connor Carrick to Taxi Squad
- Weekly Report: Winning on the Road, Wilson's Hatty and More
- Panthers Recall Spencer Knight to Taxi Squad
- Wilson's Hat Trick Helps Checkers Crush Crunch 6-1