Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Fredrik Claesson, Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defensemen Fredrik Claesson and Darren Raddysh, as well as forward Cole Koepke, to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Claesson, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, has played in nine games with the Lightning this season. He has appeared in 170 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators. Claesson has recorded seven career goals and 28 points.

Raddysh, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, has played in two games with the Bolts this season. He made his NHL debut on December 30 against the Florida Panthers and logged 14:57 in ice time with two shots on goal. Raddysh has skated in 24 games with the Crunch this season, registering three assists.

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, did not appear in any game action after being recalled on January 27. He has played in 28 games with Syracuse this season, recording nine goals and 20 points. Koepke ranks third on the Crunch for goals and tied for third for points.

