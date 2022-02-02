Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal, defensemen Jacob Larsson and Greg Pateryn, and forwards Vinni Lettieri and Danny O'Regan to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Per the NHL and NHLPA agreement announced Dec. 27 and Anaheim having played their final game prior to the 2022 All-Star Break, the club's Taxi Squad is now dissolved.

In addition, the Gulls assigned defenseman Nathan Larose to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.