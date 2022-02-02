Rangers Assign Barron, Brodzinski, Lundkvist and Húska to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday morning that the club has assigned forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Morgan Barron, defenseman Nils Lundkvist, and goaltender Adam Húska to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Brodzinski, Barron and Lundkvist have been assigned from the active roster, while Húska rejoins the club from the taxi squad.

Brodzinski, signed by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, leads the Wolf Pack with 28 points (13 g, 15 a) on the season. His 13 goals are also the leading mark among Wolf Pack skaters. Currently, Brodzinski has scored goals in six straight games for the Wolf Pack. That is the longest scoring streak of his career.

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, has skated in five games this season with the Rangers. He made his season debut with the club on January 8th in Anaheim against the Anaheim Ducks. Over the course of two seasons, Brodzinski has skated in ten games with the Rangers and scored one goal.

Barron, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 12 points (8 g, 4 a) in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in eight games with the Rangers, scoring an assist on January 8th against the Anaheim Ducks. Barron was named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team at the conclusion of the 2020-21 AHL season.

Lundkvist, selected in the first round (28th overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, is in his rookie North American season. He has appeared in 25 games with the Rangers, scoring four points (1 g, 3 a). Lundkvist made his NHL debut on October 14th, 2021, against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 8th, 2021, against the Colorado Avalanche. In seven AHL games, Lundkvist has scored one assist.

Húska, selected in the seventh round (184th overall) by the Rangers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in 12 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 4-5-2 with a .913 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average. Húska made his NHL debut on December 8th, 2021, against the Avalanche.

The Wolf Pack return to game action tonight when they visit the Hershey Bears for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Giant Center. The Pack will also pay a visit to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night (7:05 p.m.) before returning to the XL Center on Saturday evening.

