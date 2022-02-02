Wolf Pack Slights Hershey in a Shootout

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears were edged in a 3-2 shootout decision against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Tobias Geisser and Beck Malenstyn both scored their third goal of the season for the Chocolate and White. Hershey's record shifts to 21-13-3-3 entering the upcoming weekend.

Tanner Fritz started the scoring for Hartford at 13:53 of the first period before Geisser responded. Skating 4-on-4 for two minutes, Geisser roofed a perfect shot from the left wing past Wolf Pack goaltender Keith Kinkaid for the equalizer. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-8 Hartford.

Midway through regulation, Beck Malenstyn provided his club's first and only lead of the night. On the attack, Kody Clark slid a pass across to his left for Malenstyn going towards the blue paint. Eddie Wittchow recorded the secondary assist for his third helper of the campaign. Shots after 40 minutes were 17-15 Wolf Pack with the Bears leading by one.

Late in the final frame, Hartford rallied courtesy of their own odd-man rush. At 15:40, Jonny Brodzinski buried a 2-on-1 chance from the left face-off circle past Zach Fucale to force sudden-death overtime and eventually a shootout. In the skills competition, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored in Round 1 for Hershey, but goals by Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger lifted the Pack to a 3-2 edge.

Final shots totaled 28-27 Hershey. The Bears finished 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Feb. 4 for the first of back-to-back road meetings against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7 P.M. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

