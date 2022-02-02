Seattle Returns Joey Daccord to Charlotte
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are getting a familiar face back from Seattle, as the Kraken have assigned Joey Daccord to Charlotte.
The netminder made his fourth appearance of the season for Seattle during his most recent NHL stint.
Daccord returns to Charlotte, where he has posted an 8-5-1 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage - ranking fourth in the AHL in each of those categories.
The Checkers are in Rochester tonight for a midweek matchup before wrapping up their New York road trip with contests on Friday and Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022
- Islanders Take Morning Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Fredrik Claesson, Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Chase Phantoms in Matinee Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: February 2 & 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sikura, Maltsev Return to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Continue Road Trip, Head Back to Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Week with Trip to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Seattle Returns Joey Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Returns Four to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Yetman; Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Barron, Brodzinski, Lundkvist and Húska to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Re-Assign Pheonix Copley to Taxi Squad from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Phantoms at 10:30 a.m. this Morning - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Seattle Returns Joey Daccord to Charlotte
- Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12
- Seattle Recalls Max McCormick, Kole Lind and Connor Carrick to Taxi Squad
- Weekly Report: Winning on the Road, Wilson's Hatty and More
- Panthers Recall Spencer Knight to Taxi Squad