Seattle Returns Joey Daccord to Charlotte

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are getting a familiar face back from Seattle, as the Kraken have assigned Joey Daccord to Charlotte.

The netminder made his fourth appearance of the season for Seattle during his most recent NHL stint.

Daccord returns to Charlotte, where he has posted an 8-5-1 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage - ranking fourth in the AHL in each of those categories.

The Checkers are in Rochester tonight for a midweek matchup before wrapping up their New York road trip with contests on Friday and Saturday.

