Panthers Assign Noel Acciari and Spencer Knight to Charlotte
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
As he makes his return from injury, Noel Acciari has been assigned to Charlotte on a conditioning stint.
The 30-year-old forward is in his seventh pro season, having recorded 69 points (42g, 27a) in 287 career NHL games with Boston and Florida.
Acciari, a native of Rhode Island, spent parts of his first two pro seasons in the AHL with the Providence Bruins - posting 33 points (13g, 20a) in 75 games. Prior to turning pro, Acciari played three seasons at Providence College, totaling 65 points (32g, 33a) in 113 games and captaining the Friars to a national championship in 2014-15.
Additionally, the Panthers have assigned Spencer Knight to Charlotte.
The 20-year-old rookie has appeared in two games for the Checkers this season, going 1-1-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Knight's last outing for Charlotte was a 37-save gem in a big win over Syracuse last weekend.
The Checkers are in the midst of a road trip through the state of New York, facing the Rochester Americans on Wednesday and Friday and the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday.
