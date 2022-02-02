Griffins Winless Streak Climbs to Six

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A two-goal third period lifted the Toronto Marlies past the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids has now dropped its last six games (0-5-1-0) and are winless in seven of its last eight contests (1-5-1-1).

Calvin Pickard recorded 28 saves against the Marlies in his first game back since Jan. 24 due to recall. The Griffins' three tallies were the most in the last three games combined, as they were outscored 10-1 last week. Both Jon Martin and Brett McKenzie notched their second goals of the season.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring with a late first-period tally at 18:00. Taro Hirose gathered the puck after a missed shot by Wyatt Newpower. Hirose then connected with Martin, and he sent a one-timer into the right corner.

Twenty-seven seconds into the middle frame, Toronto got its first score during a power play. Brett Seney took an initial shot toward the net, but Alex Steeves got to the loose disc and sent it past the right pad of Pickard.

At 1:22, the Marlies took control of the game when Filip Král corralled his third tally of the campaign. Král's initial shot was saved by Pickard, but he got his own rebound and punched the rubber past the netminder to give Toronto a 2-1 advantage.

With 13:58 remaining in the second, Ryan Murphy went left-to-right down the ice and then took a sharp-angled shot that went over the left shoulder of goaltender Erik Källgren.

Near the end of the period, Matt Berry found McKenzie at the right post, and he sent a wrister into the cage to give Grand Rapids a 3-2 lead at 19:29.

Down one going into the final stanza, Toronto scored on another power play. With 13:42 remaining, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev sent a shot on net, but the disc was deflected off Luke Witkowski's skate and through the five-hole of Pickard.

At 15:33, Antti Suomela put the dagger into the Griffins when his wrister from the high slot went under the left armpit of Pickard, giving Toronto a 4-3 victory.

Notes

*Grand Rapids has converted on 12.1% of its power plays while killing off 76.5% of its penalties.

*The Griffins suffered just their third loss in regulation when leading after the second period (12-3-2-0).

Toronto 0 2 2 - 4

Grand Rapids 1 2 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Martin 2 (Hirose, Newpower), 18:00. Penalties-Spezia Gr (tripping), 13:21; Berggren Gr (hooking), 19:35.

2nd Period-2, Toronto, Steeves 12 (Seney, Duszak), 0:27 (PP). 3, Toronto, Král 3 (Douglas, Blandisi), 1:22. 4, Grand Rapids, Murphy 7 (Lashoff, Spezia), 6:02. 5, Grand Rapids, McKenzie 2 (Berry), 19:29. Penalties-Der-Arguchintsev Tor (holding), 10:42; served by Duszak Tor (bench minor - too many men), 11:10; Berry Gr (hooking), 13:37.

3rd Period-6, Toronto, Der-Arguchintsev 7 (Blandisi, Abramov), 6:18 (PP). 7, Toronto, Suomela 8 (Steeves, Král), 15:33. Penalties-Criscuolo Gr (holding), 4:34; Shine Gr (boarding), 10:47; Blandisi Tor (tripping), 11:07; Seney Tor (roughing, roughing), 17:08; Shine Gr (fighting, game misconduct - aggressor), 17:08.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 10-12-10-32. Grand Rapids 10-8-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 2 / 6; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Toronto, Källgren 12-6-0 (24 shots-21 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 13-9-5 (32 shots-28 saves).

A-7,396

Three Stars

1. TOR Steeves (power play goal, assist); 2. TOR Král (goal, assist); 3. GR Murphy (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 15-16-5-2 (37 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 4 vs. Ontario 7 p.m.

Toronto: 20-12-2-1 (43 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 5 vs. Rochester 4 p.m.

