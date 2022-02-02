Captain Shaw's Three Points Lead Belleville Sens Past Crunch

Belleville Senators right wing Logan Shaw is congratulated by teammates vs. the Syracuse Crunch

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators kick started a busy month of February with a crucial 4-3 win over the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday evening at CAA Arena.

Syracuse, however, opened the scoring at 2:21 of the first period through Pierre-Cedric Labrie before Gage Goncalves put home a rebound to extend the visitors' lead to 2-1.

Belleville cut the deficit in half at the 15:30 mark as Matt Wedman buried his seventh of the season. Captain Logan Shaw evened the game on the power play with a quick wrister from the faceoff circle to close out the opening twenty minutes.

In the second period, the two sides traded goals. Crunch forward Charles Hudon capitalized on his partial breakaway, scoring upstairs with a backhander, 5:36 into the stanza. While Dillon Heatherington marked his return to the B-Sens' lineup, tallying a long wrist shot from the blue line.

Despite running into penalty trouble late in the frame, the Senators kept the game tied heading into the intermission, killing off a five-on-three disadvantage.

Belleville scored the eventual game-winner with 1:33 to play when defenceman Michael Del Zotto found the back of the net on the man advantage.

After tonight's win, the Belleville Senators sit two points out of a playoff spot in the North Division with two games in hand on the Syracuse Crunch. The two rivals will meet three more times this month at CAA Arena.

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 11 saves. After he relieved an injured Filip Gustavsson to start the second period.

Matthew Wedman scored for the third time in his last four games.

Logan Shaw recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

In his past four games, Chris Wilkie has notched three assists.

Dillon Heatherington has seven points in his last four appearances with Belleville.

Micheal Del Zotto scored his fifth goal of the season.

Belleville had a season-high nine power play attempts.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/9| Penalty Kill: 2/2

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"That's the third game in a row, it's been a one-goal game against Syracuse, and I'm sure it's going to be like that for the next five. It felt like a playoff game out there tonight. The fact it was Wednesday night with no fans, the intensity was pretty high, and there was some good physicality. As the game wore on, I felt that there was a little bit of old-school hockey."

Belleville Senators' Captain Logan Shaw:

"I thought we played a pretty good game, we played hard, we played smart. There's still a couple of things we can fix, but it is a big two points for us."

"It feels good when the puck goes in the net. All year I have had chances, but they haven't found a way in. It feels good tonight, but there are other games when you leave here where you could have had just as good of a night, and it just doesn't happen."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators will host the Syracuse Crunch again this Friday at CAA Arena. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with Jack Miller and David Foot. Belleville wraps up three games in four days on Saturday, when they welcome the Laval Rocket.

