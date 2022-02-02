Sikura, Maltsev Return to Colorado Eagles
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Dylan Sikura Colorado Eagles (AHL)
F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, February 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
