Sikura, Maltsev Return to Colorado Eagles

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

F Dylan Sikura Colorado Eagles (AHL)

F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, February 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.