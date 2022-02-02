Series Preview vs. San Jose: February 2 & 3

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the San Jose Barracuda at Orleans Arena on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 18-12-2-1. They rank fifth in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they're 5-5-0-0.

Henderson and Colorado last met in a two-game series in the beginning of January, where each team won a contest. The first game took place on Jan. 7 and was won, 5-1, by the Silver Knights. In this contest, Connor Corcoran scored two goals for HSK, with the other three goals coming from Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones and Jake Leschyshyn. The following contest, Jan. 8, resulted in a 6-3 win for San Jose, with the three Silver Knights goals coming in the third period from Jonas Rondbjerg, Sven Baertschi and Reid Duke.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Barracuda season record is currently 14-22-1-0. The Barracuda are currently sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Division in ninth place. In their last ten games, they are 3-7-0-0.

Forward Scott Reedy leads the AHL in power-play goals, with a total of ten goals this season, as well as having the highest shooting percentage at 31.0% on 18 goals in 58 shots. Overall, Reedy is sixth overall in the AHL and first in SJ point leaders with 27 (18G, 9A). Reedy is followed in the SJ points ranking by Joachim Blichfeld, who has a total of 26 (14G, 12A). In the matchup between both teams last month, Blichfeld earned one goal and one assist.

Goaltender Alexei Melnichuk has a goals-against average of 3.64. In his 22 games played, Melnichuk has clocked 1137:08 minutes played with 69 goals scored against him He's had 468 saves on 537 shots on goal. The Barracuda have won 7 out of 22 games played with him in the net.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 27 points (14G, 13A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 23 points (3G, 20A)

Ben Jones: 20 points (13G, 7A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 19 points (10G, 9A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 17 points (9G, 8A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch on AHLtv

Listen on 1230 The Game

Tickets for both games are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.