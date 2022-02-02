Penguins Shock Thunderbirds with 4-3, Overtime Win

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins emerged victorious at the end of a thrilling display against the Springfield Thunderbirds, winning 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (17-17-1-3) has now won eight of its last 10 games after Jordy Bellerive delivered the fourth overtime winner of his career at 1:47 of the extra frame.

Springfield seized an early edge, going up 2-0 on goals by a pair of defensemen. Tommy Cross opened the scoring 78 seconds into the game, and Calle Rosén cranked a bar-down slapshot midway through the first period.

The Penguins received a goal from one of their defensemen to pull within one, a highlight-reel tally by Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Joseph went coast-to-coast and accelerated past all four Springfield penalty killers before lighting the lamp with a perfectly placed, sniper's shot at 17:48.

Neither team scored in the second period, but it didn't take Wilkes-Barre/Scranton long to do so in the third. Michael Chaput tied the game, 2-2, just eight seconds into the third period.

Jan Drozg gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 14:44 of the third period, but the Thunderbirds equalized with an extra attacker when only 41.4 seconds were left in regulation.

Despite the late-game hiccup, Bellerive sent the crowd home happy with a blazing shot past T-Birds goalie Joel Hofer.

Hofer finished the game with 31 saves on 35 shots faced. Penguins netminder Alex D'Orio denied 24 shots while making his eighth consecutive start for the club.

