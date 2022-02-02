Marlies Continue Road Trip, Head Back to Grand Rapids
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are back in action on Wednesday as they head to Grand Rapids for another battle with the Griffins. The two teams met last Monday, January 24th in Michigan, where Toronto won 4-3 in overtime. The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 against Central Division opponents this season.
The Griffins are currently on a five-game losing skid, while the Marlies have won their last two, and come away with points in three straight games. Grand Rapids are 2-5-2-1 in their last 10, while Toronto is 7-2-1-0.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team with 30 points, and has 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in his last ten games. On the Griffins side, Taro Hirose also leads his squad with 30 points.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
