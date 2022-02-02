Checkers Suffer 5-1 Loss to Rochester
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Checkers' road magic ran out in Rochester Wednesday night, as they fell to the Americans 5-0.
The home side came out of the gates strong, as Rochester pumped in three goals through the first 12 minutes of play to claim a commanding lead. The Checkers made a change in net hoping to spark a rally, with Antoine Bibeau relieving starter Joey Daccord, but the visitors couldn't muster up the offense to climb out of the hole.
Despite tightening up as the game progressed, Charlotte surrendered goals late in the second and early in the third to extend Rochester's advantage even further.
Scott Wilson's hot hand helped the Checkers find the board in the final frame, putting in a loose puck out front to break up Rochester's shutout bid, but it wasn't enough to spark the visitors as they dropped the contest by a final score of 5-1.
Notes
Tonight's loss snapped a season-best four-game road winning streak for Charlotte ... It also snapped a five-game winning streak against the Amerks, with Charlotte's last loss against Rochester coming in December of 2019 ... The 5-1 loss is tied for Charlotte's most lopsided of the season ... Tonight snapped a three-game win streak for Joey Daccord ... Each of the Checkers' last eight losses have come in a game where they allowed at least four goals ... The Checkers went perfect on the penalty kill for the third consecutive game and scored a power-play goal for the third consecutive game as well ... Scott Wilson scored his fourth goal in his last two games and now has 10 points in his last 10 games ... Aleksi Heponiemi has points in each of his last five games and has 11 points in his last six games ... Noel Acciari made his Charlotte debut after joining the team earlier Wednesday on a conditioning stint ... Grigori Denisenko, Ryan Lohin, Gustav Olofsson, Max Gildon, John Ludvig and Christopher Gibson all missed the game due to injury ... Max McCormick, Jordan Sambrook, Billy Christopoulos and Spencer Knight were healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers and Americans will square off once more on Friday at 7:05.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022
- T-Birds' Late Push Nets Point in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rally to Defeat Bears 3-2 in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Slights Hershey in a Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Comets Suffer Rare Home Defeat, Lose 4-2 to Rocket - Utica Comets
- Crunch Edged by Senators, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Suffer 5-1 Loss to Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Kraken Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Reschedules Thursday's Toronto-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Reschedules Thursday's Toronto-Cleveland Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Noel Acciari and Spencer Knight to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Flyers Send Four to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Islanders Take Morning Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Fredrik Claesson, Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Chase Phantoms in Matinee Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: February 2 & 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sikura, Maltsev Return to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Continue Road Trip, Head Back to Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Week with Trip to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Seattle Returns Joey Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Returns Four to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Yetman; Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Barron, Brodzinski, Lundkvist and Húska to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Re-Assign Pheonix Copley to Taxi Squad from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Phantoms at 10:30 a.m. this Morning - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.