Checkers Suffer 5-1 Loss to Rochester

February 2, 2022







ROCHESTER, NY - The Checkers' road magic ran out in Rochester Wednesday night, as they fell to the Americans 5-0.

The home side came out of the gates strong, as Rochester pumped in three goals through the first 12 minutes of play to claim a commanding lead. The Checkers made a change in net hoping to spark a rally, with Antoine Bibeau relieving starter Joey Daccord, but the visitors couldn't muster up the offense to climb out of the hole.

Despite tightening up as the game progressed, Charlotte surrendered goals late in the second and early in the third to extend Rochester's advantage even further.

Scott Wilson's hot hand helped the Checkers find the board in the final frame, putting in a loose puck out front to break up Rochester's shutout bid, but it wasn't enough to spark the visitors as they dropped the contest by a final score of 5-1.

Notes

Tonight's loss snapped a season-best four-game road winning streak for Charlotte ... It also snapped a five-game winning streak against the Amerks, with Charlotte's last loss against Rochester coming in December of 2019 ... The 5-1 loss is tied for Charlotte's most lopsided of the season ... Tonight snapped a three-game win streak for Joey Daccord ... Each of the Checkers' last eight losses have come in a game where they allowed at least four goals ... The Checkers went perfect on the penalty kill for the third consecutive game and scored a power-play goal for the third consecutive game as well ... Scott Wilson scored his fourth goal in his last two games and now has 10 points in his last 10 games ... Aleksi Heponiemi has points in each of his last five games and has 11 points in his last six games ... Noel Acciari made his Charlotte debut after joining the team earlier Wednesday on a conditioning stint ... Grigori Denisenko, Ryan Lohin, Gustav Olofsson, Max Gildon, John Ludvig and Christopher Gibson all missed the game due to injury ... Max McCormick, Jordan Sambrook, Billy Christopoulos and Spencer Knight were healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers and Americans will square off once more on Friday at 7:05.

