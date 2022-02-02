Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Week with Trip to Hershey

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night on home ice against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a score of 4-0. Tonight, the Pack look to get back on the horse as they kick off another stretch of three games in four days against the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Bears. It is the third and final meeting at the Giant Center in Hershey, and the lone meeting in February. The Bears will travel to Hartford on March 5th for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop before concluding the season series at the XL Center on March 26th.

The sides split a back-to-back weekend set in Hershey on January 22nd and 23rd, with the Bears taking a 5-0 decision on the 22nd on the strength of a hat-trick from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. The Pack responded with a 3-2 victory on the 23rd thanks to a Justin Richards goal 17:14 into the third period. Hartford won the first meeting 7-3 on November 20th and holds a 2-1-0-0 record in the season series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Pack trailed 3-0 after the first period due to goals from Hayden Hodgson, Wyatte Wylie, and Alex Kile. Tyler Wall made 17 saves in the defeat. It was the third time this season that the Wolf Pack have failed to light the lamp.

Jonny Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 28 points (13 g, 15 a) on the season. His 13 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Both Anthony Greco and Tanner Fritz have also eclipsed the 20-point mark with 27 (9 g, 18 a) and 23 (6 g, 17 a), respectively. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 14-2-2. He is currently fourth in the league in wins.

Brodzinski currently has a goal scoring streak of six games, a personal career high. The franchise record for a goal scoring streak is eight games, done by Ryan Callahan during the 2006-07 season.

The Wolf Pack completed a series of transactions over the previous two days. The club loaned forward James Sanchez to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday morning, while the New York Rangers reassigned forward Jake Elmer and goaltender Tyler Wall to the Icemen. The Rangers also assigned forwards Lauri Pajuniemi and Tim Gettinger, and defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Tarmo Reunanen to the Pack on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the Rangers assigned forwards Brodzinski and Morgan Barron, defenseman Nils Lundkvist, and goaltender Adam Húska to the Pack.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears enter tonight's contest with a record of 21-13-4-1, good for a points percentage of .603 and a third place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Bears dropped a 3-2 decision to the Phantoms last time out on Sunday. Mike Vecchione scored a pair of goals in the loss. The Phantoms scored at the 12:14 and 14:26 marks of the third period to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory. Linus Sandin was credited with the winning tally.

Joe Snively leads the Bears with 38 points (15 g, 23 a) on the season. His 15 goals are also tops among Bears skaters. Jonsson-Fjallby (13 g, 15 a) and Garrett Pilon (13 g, 15 a) are both tied for second on the team in scoring with 28 points each. Pheonix Copley leads the way in net with a record of 12-7-2.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Pack is back at the XL Center this Saturday night! We travel to a galaxy far, far away on Saturday, February 5th, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for 'Star Wars Night' at the XL Center! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack pint glass courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services, and we'll be hosting a postgame skate immediately following the action! Puck drop is set for a special time of 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.