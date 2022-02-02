IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs return home from a weekend road trip with stops in Milwaukee and Chicago to host the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 PM at BMO Harris Bank Arena. Tonight is the seventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs and Admirals Clash on a Winning Weekday Tonight

Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

Reichel Racking up the Points

Rockford rookie forward Lukas Reichel finished the month of January with a team-high 12 points, including four goals and eight assists. Prior to last Saturday's game Reichel was carrying a season-high seven-game point streak dating from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28.

Altybarmakian Only One to Get to Ingram

On Monday the AHL announced Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram was selected as AHL Player of the Week. Ingram stopped 92 of the 93 shots he faced in three starts last week (3-0-0, 0.33, .989), including his league-leading third and fourth shutouts of the season. The only goal he allowed last week was to IceHogs forward Andrei Altybarmakian on Friday.

IceHogs and Admirals Renew Rivalry

The IceHogs are 3-2-1-0 against the Admirals in the head-to-head series this season with the clubs most recently meeting this past Friday. After the IceHogs skated away with a 6-2 win at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Jan. 8 the Admirals took a 2-1 overtime win on their home ice on January 28.

Admirals Picking Up the Pace

After Milwaukee's 5-0 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night, the Admirals have now won six consecutive games and have recorded points in eight straight contests (6-0-0-2). With Saturday's win, Milwaukee moved over the .500 mark (19-18-2-2) for the first time since opening night.

The IceHogs then hit the road for a home-and-home series with the Iowa Wild this weekend. Rockford will travel to Des Moines, IA on Friday, February 4 for a 7PM puck drop in Wells Fargo Arena. The two teams will face off again in Rockford on Saturday, February 5 at 6PM at BMO Harris Bank Arena. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 16-14-3-1 (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 19-18-2-2 (5th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 1-2 Loss (OT) Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-2-1-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

66-64-9-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

