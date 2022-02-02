Kraken Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte

The Checkers got another piece of their forward corps back Wednesday, as Seattle has assigned Max McCormick to Charlotte.

McCormick has posted 16 points (9g, 7a) in 20 games with Charlotte this season, and has seven points in his last six AHL games.

The Checkers face the Rochester Americans for the third of a six-game road trip through the North Division.

