American Hockey League Reschedules Thursday's Toronto-Cleveland Game

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL)







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement winter weather, Thursday's game between the Toronto Marlies and Cleveland Monsters in Cleveland (AHL Game #631) has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 6, at noon ET.

