American Hockey League Reschedules Thursday's Toronto-Cleveland Game

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending winter storms expected in the Cleveland area, the Monsters game versus the Toronto Marlies originally scheduled for TOMORROW, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland has been postponed and rescheduled for SUNDAY, MARCH 6 at Noon.

All tickets purchased and held for February 3 will be honored for the rescheduled game on March 6. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.

