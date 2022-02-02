Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center. The puck drops at 7 P.M. The Hartford Wolf Pack are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers.

Hartford Wolf Pack (20-12-3-2) at Hershey Bears (21-13-3-2)

February 2, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #40 | GIANT Center

Referees: Brandon Blandina (#39), Jim Curtin (#90)

Linespersons: Tommy George (#61), Bill Lyons (#27)

AHL STANDINGS

Broadcast Information

Brian Tripp, filling-in for Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, and Mitch Lamoureux on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Mike Vecchione continued his scoring touch, but the Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 decision against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday evening at the PPL Center. Cal O'Reilly opened the scoring with his first of two shorthanded goals against the Chocolate and White. Down after 20 minutes, Vecchione brought the Bears even late in the second period to send a tied game into the third period. The Bears led early in the 3rd period on Vecchione's second of the night, but Lehigh Valley roared back. At 6:45, Vecchione redirected a point shot from Johansen into the cage. Lehigh Valley tied the game on O'Reilly's second shorthanded goal of the night at 12:14. Winning a race to the loose puck, O'Reilly roofed a forehand-backhand try past Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale. Linus Sandin scored the eventual game-winner at 14:26 on a rebound attempt to provide the Phantoms a 3-2 edge. Hartford returns to action after suffering a 4-0 setback against the Phantoms on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the XL Center. Tyler Wall made 17 saves on 21 shots.

THE PACK IS BACK:

After a 6-5-1-0 record in January, the Hartford Wolf Pack return to GIANT Center for the third and final time this season. Previously, both clubs split a pair of games on Jan. 22-23, with the Chocolate and White first earning a 5-0 win on Teddy Bear Toss Night, followed by a 3-2 setback the next afternoon. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is the season-series leading point producer with four (3g, 1a) courtesy of a hat-trick performance on Jan. 22. Hartford's Ty Ronning leads the way with four assists in three games against the Bears in the season series. Team leading scorer Anthony Greco (9g, 18a) has tallied three points (1g, 2a) in two games against the Chocolate and White. After tonight, Hershey's next meeting with the Wolf Pack is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 5 at the XL Center.

HOME-COOKED IN JANUARY CONCLUDES:

The Chocolate and White tackled the ice for 10 home games at GIANT Center in January. In nine of those 10 games, the Bears came away with standings points and posted a 7-1-1-1 record. After a busy month in front of their hometown crowd, Hershey leads the American Hockey League in home games played (25) and wins on home ice (15). In February, the Bears will play only four times at GIANT Center and eight games on the road. Entering the new month, Hershey's record on the road is 6-7-1-0 after dropping their last three away tilts.

GOOD THINGS COME IN 3's:

Bears forward Mike Vecchione has scored the last three consecutive goals for the Chocolate and White in their recent weekend split. Vecchione provided overtime heroics last Saturday night against the Bridgeport Islanders and was his club's entire source of offense on Sunday in Hershey's 3-2 loss at Lehigh Valley. Entering the new week, the Saugus, Massachusetts native has averaged a point per game (9g, 16a) in his first 25 appearances with the Bears. Prior to this season, the 28-year-old product out of Union College made AHL stops with Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and

BEARS BITES:

Jake Massie earned his first point as a Bear in Saturday's win versus Bridgeport. The former University of Vermont blueliner has six points (3g, 3a) in 46 career AHL games between Hershey and the Springfield Thunderbirds...Hershey's eight shorthanded goals this season are tied for most in the AHL with Stockton, Charlotte and San Jose...Kale Kessy is 4th in the league in penalty minutes (71)...Pheonix Copley is 7th in the league in wins (12).

