Islanders Chase Phantoms in Matinee Victory

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-18-4-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, set their alarms early and woke up on time Wednesday morning to defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (14-15-6-2) at Webster Bank Arena, 4-1.

Simon Holmstrom, Andy Andreoff, Erik Brown, and Jeff Kubiak all scored for the Islanders, while Cory Schneider (4-8-2) made 23 saves. Bridgeport improved to 2-0-1-0 against the Phantoms this season.

Holmstrom opened the scoring at 13:54 of the first period when Samuel Bolduc's slap shot above the left circle cannoned off the end boards and bounced across the crease. It filtered past Paul Thompson and to Holmstrom at the back post for his sixth goal of the season. Paul LaDue also collected an assist.

The Islanders relied on Schneider's efforts for the rest of the period, as he stopped several close-range chances, and the defense in front of him cleared several scrambles. Schneider finished the opening frame with 10 saves.

Andreoff doubled Bridgeport's advantage at 4:27 of the second, converting on a rebound from the crease for his eighth goal of the season. Otto Koivula skated in down the right wing and dropped the puck for Andreoff, who directed a cross-ice pass to Terry at the back door. Terry's shot was knocked down by Lehigh Valley goaltender Felix Sandstrom (5-11-3), but Andreoff forced home the rebound for his third goal in six games.

The Phantoms got one back a little more than two minutes later when Nick Lappin deflected Logan Day's slap shot past Schneider at the 6:32 mark.

Less than three minutes later, Brown restored the Islanders' two-goal advantage with his fourth tally of the year. Kyle MacLean created a turnover in the neutral zone and began a 2-on-1 rush in transition, finding Brown on the right wing who went high, glove side, at 9:16.

Kubiak added a fourth and final goal at 10:48 of the third period, finishing off a tic-tac-toe sequence with Seth Helgeson and Arnaud Durandeau. Kubiak drifted in down the right wing and Durandeau sent a bump pass right on the mark for the glove-side finish. It also extended Kubiak's point streak to a team-high four games (one goal, three assists).

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play, but 1-for-1 on the kill during their first of two School Day games at Webster Bank Arena.

The Islanders have rotated wins and losses through their last nine games (5-2-1-1).

Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game road trip at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this Friday, squaring off against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. The game can be heard online via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and seen through AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

