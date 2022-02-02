Comets Suffer Rare Home Defeat, Lose 4-2 to Rocket

Utica, NY - ]The last time the Utica Comets lost a game in regulation was exactly two weeks ago against the very same opponent, the Laval Rocket. Tonight, inside the Adirondack Bank Center, the result was the same as the Comets were defeated 4-2.

The first period of the game started off slowly, with both teams competing hard but failing to find the back of the net. At 13:22, the Comets got on the board thanks to a goal by Reilly Walsh. The goal was the result of a flurry in front of the net, and it was Walsh who eventually jammed the puck in after Alex Holtz and Joe Gambardella got touches on it. Minutes later, Holtz extended the Comets lead to two. A.J. Greer found Holtz alone in the slot and he fired the puck over the shoulder of the Rocket goalie.

In the second period, Laval pressured hard in the offensive zone, forcing Comets goaltender Nico Daws to make some keys saves. With five minutes to go in the frame, the Rocket eventually cut the Comets lead to one when Danick Martel put home the rebound from Gianni Fairbrother's one timer. The Comets led 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

In the third, the Rocket struck first to tie things up at two. It was Alex Belzile who scored at the 7:51 mark off assists from Louie Belpedio and Xavier Ouellet. Five minutes later, Laval scored their third unanswered goal on the power play. It was Rafael Harvey-Pinard who redirected a shot from Louie Belpedio to give the Rocket their first lead of the evening. The Comets pulled their goaltender in the final minutes of the game but were unable to score on the man advantage. Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored an empty net goal to make it a 4-2 final.

The Comets will be back in action Friday night against Laval once again for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

