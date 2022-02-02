Comets Suffer Rare Home Defeat, Lose 4-2 to Rocket
February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - ]The last time the Utica Comets lost a game in regulation was exactly two weeks ago against the very same opponent, the Laval Rocket. Tonight, inside the Adirondack Bank Center, the result was the same as the Comets were defeated 4-2.
The first period of the game started off slowly, with both teams competing hard but failing to find the back of the net. At 13:22, the Comets got on the board thanks to a goal by Reilly Walsh. The goal was the result of a flurry in front of the net, and it was Walsh who eventually jammed the puck in after Alex Holtz and Joe Gambardella got touches on it. Minutes later, Holtz extended the Comets lead to two. A.J. Greer found Holtz alone in the slot and he fired the puck over the shoulder of the Rocket goalie.
In the second period, Laval pressured hard in the offensive zone, forcing Comets goaltender Nico Daws to make some keys saves. With five minutes to go in the frame, the Rocket eventually cut the Comets lead to one when Danick Martel put home the rebound from Gianni Fairbrother's one timer. The Comets led 2-1 heading into the second intermission.
In the third, the Rocket struck first to tie things up at two. It was Alex Belzile who scored at the 7:51 mark off assists from Louie Belpedio and Xavier Ouellet. Five minutes later, Laval scored their third unanswered goal on the power play. It was Rafael Harvey-Pinard who redirected a shot from Louie Belpedio to give the Rocket their first lead of the evening. The Comets pulled their goaltender in the final minutes of the game but were unable to score on the man advantage. Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored an empty net goal to make it a 4-2 final.
The Comets will be back in action Friday night against Laval once again for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2022
- T-Birds' Late Push Nets Point in Wilkes-Barre - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Rally to Defeat Bears 3-2 in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Slights Hershey in a Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Comets Suffer Rare Home Defeat, Lose 4-2 to Rocket - Utica Comets
- Crunch Edged by Senators, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Suffer 5-1 Loss to Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Kraken Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Reschedules Thursday's Toronto-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Reschedules Thursday's Toronto-Cleveland Game - AHL
- Panthers Assign Noel Acciari and Spencer Knight to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Flyers Send Four to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Islanders Take Morning Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Fredrik Claesson, Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Chase Phantoms in Matinee Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: February 2 & 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sikura, Maltsev Return to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Continue Road Trip, Head Back to Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Stockton Heat Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolf Pack Open Three-Game Week with Trip to Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Seattle Returns Joey Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Returns Four to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wrestling Night Featuring Impact Wrestler Heath Is February 12 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Yetman; Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Barron, Brodzinski, Lundkvist and Húska to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Re-Assign Pheonix Copley to Taxi Squad from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Back on Home Ice Tonight against Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Host Phantoms at 10:30 a.m. this Morning - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.