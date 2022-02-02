Abbotsford Canucks vs Stockton Heat Preview

February 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: abbotsford.canucks.com

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (15-13-3-1) enter Thursday's game 6th in the Pacific Division with 34 points. Stockton (24-7-3-1) is currently in 1st place in the Pacific with 52 points.

Friday marks the third of eight meetings between the Canucks and Heat this season: Nov. 5 (3-2 L), Nov. 6 (2-1 L), Feb. 3 (home), Feb. 4 (home), Feb. 25 (home), Feb. 26 (home), Mar. 25 (road) and Apr. 22 (road).

February 3rd will be the Abby Canucks' celebration of Lunar New Year and February 4th will be Agriculture Night presented by the University of the Fraser Valley.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm for both games against the Canucks and Heat.

The Abbotsford Canucks have a 0-2-0-0 all-time record against the Stockton Heat.

The Stockton Heat were formerly known as the Abbotsford Heat before the Calgary Flames relocated the franchise following the 2013.14 season. This will be the Heat's first time returning to Abbotsford since relocating.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the Canucks in goals with 16 this season. He also leads the team with 29 points (16-13-29) through 27 games.

Sheldon Rempal is second on the team with 28 points (14-14-28) through 28 games.

Nic Petan leads the team with 18 assists this season. The veteran centreman has recorded 23 points (5-18-23) in 21 games this season with the Canucks.

Phil Di Giuseppe has registered 23 points (7-16-23) through 26 games in 2021.22.

John Stevens has 13 points (7-6-13) in 32 games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season.

Madison Bowey leads the Canuck defenders in points with 10 (2-8-10) through 25 games.

Danila Klimovich has 10 points (4-6-10) through 29 games this season.

Will Lockwood has 12 points (6-6-12) through 24 games with Abby.

Spencer Martin has registered a 2.24 goals against average with a .921 save percentage and five wins through his first seven appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - NOV. 6/22: ABB 1 vs STK 2

The Abbotsford Canucks came up short for the second consecutive night against the Stockton Heat, losing 2-1...Sheldon Rempal got Abbotsford on the board early, scoring his first goal of the season at the 5:15 mark in the first period...Jack Rathbone and Sheldon Dries assisted on the play...Rempal led the team in shots (4)...Arturs Silovs made his fourth start with the Canucks... Silovs made 19 saves on 21 shots.

LAST GAME - JAN. 30/22: ABB 3 vs MAN 5

The Abby Canucks fell short in their comeback bid on Sunday afternoon against the Manitoba Moose, losing 5-3 in Winnipeg...Sheldon Dries got the scoring started at the 6:40 mark in the second period...Nic Petan and Madison Bowey had the helpers for Abbotsford...Sheldon Rempal scored his first goal of the afternoon at the 19:40 mark of the second period...Petan and Phil Di Giuseppe had the assists on the play...Rempal scored for the second time at the 7:27 mark of the third period...Dires and Bowey recorded the assists on Rempal's goal...Rempal and Petan tied for the team lead in shots (4)...Arturs Silovs was saddled with the loss in net...Silovs turned aside 17 of the 21 shots he faced.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Michael DiPietro recalled to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 31

- Joe Mudaca released from PTO, Jan. 31

- Keltie Jeri-Leon released from PTO, Jan. 31

- Spencer Martin assigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 30

- Noah Juulsen assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 29

- Michael DiPietro assigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 28

- Sheldon Dries assigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 28

- Ashton Sautner assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 25

PETAN IS THE MAN

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 23 points (5-18-23) through his first 21 games with the Canucks this season. His 18 assists are tops on Abbotsford as is his 1.10 points per game. Petey's five goals are tied for the seventh highest tally on the team.

Perhaps the biggest testament to the impact made by Nic Petan is the team record when he has been in the lineup. Through his 21 games this season, the Abby Canucks have gone 14-7-0-0. The Canucks have only won one game this season without Petan in the lineup, going 1-6-3-1 in those 11 games. That speaks volumes.

DRIES IS ON FIRE

Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 16 times this season and is currently the Abby Canucks' leading goal scorer. Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play with 29 points (16-13-29) through 27 games. During his last two games, Dries has posted four points (2-2-4). His 1.07 points per game is second on the Canucks.

SHELDON IS OUR REM-PAL

Sheldon Rempal has been an offensive force all season for the Abby Canucks. He is second among active Canucks in goals (14) and second on the team in points (28). His 14 helpers are good for second on the team. He has netted a team-leading six powerplay markers and is one of two Abby players to score shorthanded this season.

Rempal is fresh off scoring four goals in two games against the Manitoba Moose last weekend. Canucks' fans will hope that heatwave carries over to their upcoming games against the Stockton Heat.

JOHN STEVENS IMPRESSING

John Stevens enters Thursday's game having registered at least one point in six of his last 10 appearances. Stevens has recorded a total of 11 points (5-6-11) over his past 13 games. Overall, the Northeastern alum has 13 points (7-6-13) through 32 games this season for Abbotsford.

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS

The Abbotsford Canucks are amongst the best teams in the league when it comes to the play of their special teams. Their potent powerplay has been playing exceptionally well as of late, and they sit fourth in the Pacific Division with a 19.8% powerplay percentage. They have killed 81.9% of their penalties, good for the fourth best penalty kill percentage in the Pacific.

ARROW POINTING UP FOR BOWEY

Madison Bowey has been getting some extra time on the powerplay during the past two games and he has been taking full advantage. The former Kelowna Rocket enters Thursday's contest having registered two assists in his last outing. Bowey is the active leader among the Canucks' D-men with 10 points (2-8-10) this season.

RETURN OF SPENCER MARTIN

After spending much of the last month with the Vancouver Canucks, Spencer Martin will make his return this week to the Abbotsford Canucks. The 26-year-old goaltender started three games with Vancouver, going 1-0-2 with a 1.59 GAA and a .958 SV%. He was outstanding for the big club, earning his first career NHL victory on January 27th against the Winnipeg Jets.

Prior to earning the call to Vancouver, Martin was the Abby Canucks most dependable goalie. Martin enters Thursday's game against Stockton 5-0-2-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .921 SV% through seven appearances. He saved 187 of the 203 shots he has faced this season.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career assist, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Nic Petan recorded his 100th career assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 30 points

Rempal - 25 Points

Bailey - 20 points

Petan - 15 points

Silovs - 15 points

Martin - 15 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Stevens - 10 points

Juulsen - 10 Points

Wouters - 10 points

Klimovich - 10 points

Lockwood - 10 points

Bowey - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

Sautner - 5 points

Murdaca - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

