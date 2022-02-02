Flyers Send Four to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forwards Jackson Cates, Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe and defenseman Cam York have all been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Cates, 24, returns from the Flyers' Taxi Squad. The undrafted center out of Minnesota-Duluth has scored 2-6-8 in 24 games with the Phantoms this season and also has one goal with the Flyers in nine games.

Frost, 22, has scored 2-5-7 with Philadelphia in 26 games. He began the season with the Phantoms where he played in 16 games scoring 3-12-15. The Flyers' first-round selection in 2017 was leading Lehigh Valley in scoring at the time of his recall to the Flyers on November 22. He has played 57 career games with the Phantoms scoring 16-28-44 while also suiting up in 48 career NHL games with the Flyers scoring 4-10-14.

Ratcliffe, 22, is coming off his NHL debut last Saturday in an overtime win for the Flyers against the Los Angeles Kings. The Round 2 (#35 overall) pick of the Flyers in 2017 has scored 4-6-10 with the Phantoms this season in 31 games. Ratcliffe has 108 career games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over three seasons scoring 13-21-34.

York, 21, played in 13 games with the Flyers during his recall. He scored his first NHL goal a couple weeks ago and has also registered two assists with Philadelphia. The Anaheim, California native was the Flyers' first-round (#14 overall) selection in 2019. With the Phantoms this season, York has one goal and seven assists in 21 games. Last year's Big Ten Defenseman of the Year out of the University of Michigan also led the USA to a World Juniors Gold Medal 13 months ago. York has 29 career games with the Phantoms scoring 3-10-13 and 16 career games with the Flyers registering 1-2-3.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on Friday hosting the Providence Bruins on Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night.

