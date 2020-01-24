Wolves Come Back to Edge Stars 2-1

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Chicago Wolves by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Chicago used momentum from a last-second goal in the middle period to fuel the eventual comeback win while the Stars late push stalled.

Texas struck first as Gavin Bayreuther fired a rocket from the blue line thanks to Tye Felhaber and Reese Scarlett, who battled through Wolves defenders to get the puck to the point. Bayreuther's seventh goal of the season held up as the only tally in the first period while the Stars gained traction on a late power play.

In a slow second period, each team got a chance on the man advantage, but ultimately came up empty. The teams would end the night with no luck on special teams as Chicago killed off two penalties and Texas answered back with three kills of their own.

With 20 seconds until the intermission, Chicago leveled the score at one. After a turnover in the Wolves zone, Jake Bischoff tossed the puck down the ice to Brandon Pirri for a breakaway chance. The forward then got a quick shot over the leg of Jake Oettinger to tie the game ahead of the third period.

The Stars were whistled for slashing early in the third period and fought through pressure from the Wolves to keep the score level at one. However, Chicago scored seconds after the penalty kill expired as Nicholas Roy dished a pass to Jimmy Schuldt, who was making his way to the top of the left circle. Schuldt then put a one-timer into the back of the net to give Chicago their first lead of the evening.

In the remainder of the third period, Texas battled to level the score as they fired seven shots toward Chicago's net, including a pair of chances that rang off of the post. Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk stood strong for the visiting team, stopping 19-of-20 shots including two shutout periods to earn his 15th win of the season. Dansk is now 11-0-2 in his last 13 games. Oettinger suffered the loss after surrendering a pair of goals on 23 shots.

Texas and Chicago face off again on Saturday night for the second game this weekend. Puck drop on starts at 7 p.m. for the final game before the 2020 AHL All-Star break.

