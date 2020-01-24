Marlies Open Back to Back in Cleveland Tonight

January 24, 2020





After a brief return home this week, the Marlies are back on the road this weekend to close out their annual Boat Show road trip with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Monsters.

Both teams will be looking to get back in the win column in tonight's divisional matchup. The Monsters have dropped their previous two outings and are 4-5-1-0 in their past two games. The Marlies will surely be looking to bounce back after tough losses in Charlotte last weekend left the team somewhat deflated. " I think the whole group's frustrated, said head coach Greg Moore following Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Checkers. "We all haven't been good enough. It's going to take a group effort to climb our way out of this. Can we? Yes. Will we? Yes. Today's another frustrating day. We're going to find a way to right the ship."

After a few days of practice at home, that's exactly what the Marlies will be looking to do tonight. Toronto will be looking for some consistency in their game and a full 60 minutes, as they aim to snap a three-game losing skid and turn things around before heading back to Coca-Cola Coliseum for a three-game home stand.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

21-16-2-2 Overall Record 18-20-2-2

2-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-1

0-2-0-1 Streak 0-1-1-0

135 Goals For 113

132 Goals Against 124

22.6% Power Play Percentage 13.5%

77.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.1%

K. Agostino (20) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (9)

S. Vigneault (9)

K. Agostino (33) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (29)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader V. Vehvilainen (9)

