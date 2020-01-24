Marlies Open Back to Back in Cleveland Tonight
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
After a brief return home this week, the Marlies are back on the road this weekend to close out their annual Boat Show road trip with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Monsters.
Both teams will be looking to get back in the win column in tonight's divisional matchup. The Monsters have dropped their previous two outings and are 4-5-1-0 in their past two games. The Marlies will surely be looking to bounce back after tough losses in Charlotte last weekend left the team somewhat deflated. " I think the whole group's frustrated, said head coach Greg Moore following Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Checkers. "We all haven't been good enough. It's going to take a group effort to climb our way out of this. Can we? Yes. Will we? Yes. Today's another frustrating day. We're going to find a way to right the ship."
After a few days of practice at home, that's exactly what the Marlies will be looking to do tonight. Toronto will be looking for some consistency in their game and a full 60 minutes, as they aim to snap a three-game losing skid and turn things around before heading back to Coca-Cola Coliseum for a three-game home stand.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on AHLTV.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
21-16-2-2 Overall Record 18-20-2-2
2-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-1
0-2-0-1 Streak 0-1-1-0
135 Goals For 113
132 Goals Against 124
22.6% Power Play Percentage 13.5%
77.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.1%
K. Agostino (20) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (9)
S. Vigneault (9)
K. Agostino (33) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (29)
K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader V. Vehvilainen (9)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020
- Marlies Open Back to Back in Cleveland Tonight - Toronto Marlies
- Twenty Visually Impaired Persons to "Try Blind Hockey" on Sunday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 39 Preview: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kelly, Labate, Bringing Different Dimension to Sens Lineup - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Unveil Player Designer Hat Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Hershey Bears Record Breaking Teddy Bear Toss Featured on ESPN's E:60 - Hershey Bears
- Extensive Coverage Set for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Andrew Shortridge from the Allen Americans - San Jose Barracuda
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Heat Host Reign in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Face Wolf Pack, T-Birds this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sam Anas Added to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 24, 2020 vs. Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Anas Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 24 - Belleville Senators
- Abt, Kim and Brown Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.