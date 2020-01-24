Rocket Lose 5-2 to Amerks
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
Rochester Americans v Laval Rocket 1.24.20rrJanuary 20, 2020rrPhoto By Micheline V/ Rochester AmericansROCHESTER - The Rocket travelled to Rochester hoping to build on their 7-3-0 record in their last 10 outings and solidify their spot in the playoffs against the Americans, who had only registered two victories in the same number of games. However, the visitors' plan was spoiled as the home side captured an important 5-2 win Friday night at Blue Cross Arena, edging the Rocket in shots 35-33.
Rochester has won all three games between the two teams this season. C.J. Smith continued to have success against the Rocket, logging four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games against his division rivals. First star Andrew Oglevie tallied two goals in the win. With secondary assists, Phil Varone and Alexandre Alain have each tallied five points in their past seven outings (2 G, 3 A).
The Amerks were off to a 2-0 lead after the first period, dominating the shot clock 14-8. On the powerplay, Oglevie logged his 11th goal of the season. Stationed in the mid-slot, the second year forward deflected John Gilmour's shot from the blue line 12:32 into the game. The home side got lucky on the second tally. A failed clearance attempt by Keith Kinkaid cost the Rocket as the puck bounced off defenseman Josh Brook and wound up in the net. Sean Malone was credited with the goal.
The Rocket picked up the pace in the second frame, but the Amerks found the back of the net once again. Smith took advantage of a juicy rebound to triple the lead. The visitors finally got their names on the scoresheet less than a minute later. Swedish defenseman Gustav Olofsson scored his first goal as a member of the Rocket, controlling a puck that bounced off the back board before skillfully placing it past Johansson.
Scott Wilson padded the Amerks' lead, deflecting a shot past Kinkaid with less than 10 minutes left in the third period. Earning a pair of powerplays late in the game, including a 5-on-3 for 25 seconds, the Rocket decided to pull Kinkaid for an extra attacker. Kevin Lynch tipped a bouncing puck on the man advantage to bring the score to 4-2 but Oglevie scored in the empty net to lead the Amerks to victory.
"I actually think we started fairly well. We came out and put our identity on the game... then they took over a little bit with [a] powerplay. It's obviously huge getting that first goal for them, they get that momentum and they get the crowd behind [them]. We need to find a way to play better and consistently," said Christian Folin after the game.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Olofsson (Folin, Varone) | Lynch (Brook, Alain)
ROC: Oglevie (Gilmour, Redmond) | Malone | Smith (Borgen, Asplund) | Wilson (Bryson, Mittelstadt) | Oglevie
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: 1/2 | IN/PK: 2/3
ROC | AN/PP: 1/3| IN/PK: 1/2
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Kinkaid (30/34) | ROC: Johansson (31/33)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Oglevie - ROC 2. Malone - ROC 3. Johansson - ROC
