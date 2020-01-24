Barracuda Recall Goaltender Andrew Shortridge from the Allen Americans

San Jose Barracuda goaltender Andrew Shortridge

San Jose Barracuda goaltender Andrew Shortridge

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Goaltender Andrew Shortridge from the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Shortridge, 24, posted a 2-1-1 record with the Americans in four games, recording his first pro shutout on January 21, 2020, in an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Mavericks.

Before his reassignment to Allen, Shortridge appeared in 12 games with the Barracuda, going 3-6-0 with a 3.85 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.

A season ago, Shortridge went 18-6-2 record in 26 games along with a league-leading 1.51 goals-against average (GAA) and .940 save percentage this season for the Quinnipiac Bobcats at the NCAA level. He finished second among ECAC goaltenders in wins and boasted a .731 win percentage, allowing two-goals or fewer 23 times.

He set single-season program records in GAA and save percentage, and is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award which is presented annually to the top goaltender in the nation. He was awarded the ECAC's Ken Dryden Award for Goaltender of the Year, recording an 11-4-2 record in the conference along with a 1.47 GAA and .938 save percentage. He also was named to the ECAC First Team All-League team after helping the Bobcats finished tied atop the ECAC regular-season standings.

Shortridge completed his junior year at Quinnipiac, amassing a career 41-24-4 record, 1.93 GAA and .924 save percentage in 74 games.

Prior to his NCAA career, Shortridge appeared in one season for the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), earning a 3.15 GAA and .915 save percentage in 44 games.

The Sharks signed the six-foot-four, 185-pound native of Anchorage, AK, to a one-year contract on April 3, 2019.

