Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 24

The set-up

The Belleville Senators' road trip is finally coming to a close as they finish off their 16-day trip with a visit to Utica.

The Senators (25-14-3-1) fell 2-1 to Milwaukee Tuesday night, making it the first time on the road trip the team didn't collect at least a point.

Utica (25-15-2-2) blew a 3-0 lead Wednesday night against Binghamton to remain in a first place tie with the Senators for the North Division lead.

As well as being a match-up of the two best teams in the North, it also pits the AHL's two highest scoring teams against one another: Utica has 158 goals while Belleville has 156.

Roster notes

In what's a rare trend for the Senators, they haven't had a roster move all week.

With the Sens and Comets set to face each other twice in two nights, Joey Daccord and Filip Gustavsson will likely get a start each but nothing has been confirmed by head coach Troy Mann.

Jonathan Davidsson, Jordan Szwarz, JC Beaudin, Max Veronneau and Christian Jaros are out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens are 1-2 against Utica so far this season but holds a narrow 8-7 advantage all time against the Comets. The Sens won the only contest in Utica this season earlier on in the road trip 4-0 behind Daccord's first AHL shutout.

Who to watch

Sophomore forward Logan Brown is currently riding a five-game point streak where he has eight assists in that span. Brown has four goals and 22 points in 17 games this season.

Justin Bailey has been on a tear recently for the Comets as he has 14 points in his last eight games including three hat-tricks over the course of four games. His 22 goals are the second most on the team.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

