Four Unanswered Goals Sink Comets in Loss to Belleville
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - After jumping out to a 2-1 lead, the Utica Comets allowed four unanswered goals and fell to the Belleville Senators 5-2 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Justin Bailey and John Stevens were the goal scorers for Utica. Zane McIntyre made 21 saves in the loss.
Logan Brown put Belleville up 1-0 with a power play goal 3:19 into the game, beating McIntyre with a one-timer. Bailey tied the game at one halfway through the first period, taking a drop pass from John Stevens and burying a shot to the top corner. Stevens put the Comets on top 2-1 with a shorthanded goal being sprung on a breakaway by Carter Bancks and finishing his own rebound with 3:32 to go in the first.
Michael Carcone tied the game at two on a breakaway 4:13 into the second period. The teams traded chances down the stretch, but neither could come up with a goal and went into the second intermission tied at two.
Jordan Murray put Belleville up 3-2 with 12:53 to go in the third, beating McIntyre with a high wrister. Parker Kelly doubled the lead for Belleville 1:51 later. Morgan Klimchuk added a shorthanded goal with 6:29 to play to bring Belleville's lead to 5-2. The Comets were unable to muster up any offense as the Senators defense locked things down to secure the win.
The Comets are back at it tomorrow night at in a rematch against the Senators. Puck drop at CAA Arena is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
