Kahkonen Blanks Moose

January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (20-25-0-0) lost a 1-0 decision against the Iowa Wild (25-14-3-3) on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Manitoba tested Iowa's netminder Kaapo Kahkonen with 17 shots on net during the first period and held the Wild to only six attempts. Midway through the period, Kristian Reichel from down low found Andrei Chibisov in the slot who tried to gain the lead for the Moose however he was unable to capitalize.

Midway through the second frame, Luke Johnson ripped a shot passed Mikhail Berdin on a Wild man advantage however the puck went off the post. Manitoba was awarded three power play opportunities during the period but they were unable to take advantage of their chances.

With 3:57 gone in the third period, Nico Sturm tipped in Gerald Mayhew's attempt to give Iowa the 1-0 advantage. The Wild pressed Manitoba in the third frame and registered 16 shots on net. Despite Berdin only allowing one goal against that's all it took for Iowa to secure the 1-0 victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose registered 17 shots in the first period alone compared to Iowa's six

Mikhail Berdin has only allowed one goal against in each of his last two starts

Berdin made 28 saves on 29 shots this evening. The netminder has only exceeded 28 saves on the road on four other occasions this season

Manitoba has killed off 23 of their opponents last 25 power play opportunities What's Next?

The Moose take on the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Jan. 25. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

