Sens Finish Road Trip with Victory in Utica
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators finished its eight-game road trip with a 5-2 win in Utica Friday night.
Logan Brown, Michael Carcone, Jordan Murray, Parker Kelly and Morgan Klimchuk scored for Belleville while Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves. Utica's Zane McIntyre stopped 21 shots as Justin Bailey and John Stevens had goals.
Knotted at 2-2 heading into the third, Murray gave Belleville a 3-2 edge with 12:53 to play on a wired wrister from the slot that beat McIntyre short-side for his fourth goal of the season.
The lead was pushed to two by Kelly's seventh as he scored from a tight angle at 8:58 as McIntyre left a lot of space between his right post as Belleville's lead grew to 4-2.
Klimchuk made it 5-2 at 13:31 as he cut inside from the right wing and beat McIntyre low short-handed after outstanding forecheck work by Rudolfs Balcers to keep the puck in the Utica zone.
It took just 3:19 for Belleville to take the lead and it came on a power play marker from Brown. Sens defenceman Erik Brannstrom laid the puck into the slot for Brown who ripped home his fifth of the year to give the Senators an early lead.
Bailey tied the game with his 23rd of the season at 9:26 as he slid the puck five-hole on Gustavsson in-tight before Stevens scored short-handed at 16:28 as he buried his own rebound for a 2-1 Comets lead.
The Sens tied the game at 4:13 of the second on Carcone's 10th of the season as he stepped out of the penalty box and had all day to pick his spot past McIntyre for what was also his 50th career AHL goal to make it 2-2 through 40 minutes.
The Senators finishes its eight-game road trip by collecting 13 of a possible 16 points, losing just once in regulation in an impressive run of form by Troy Mann's squad.
Belleville finally returns home tomorrow night as they host Utica on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.
