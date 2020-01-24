Sam Anas Added to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today forward Sam Anas was added to the Central Division All-Star roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Ontario International Airport, replacing Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin.
Anas, 26, has recorded 45 points (13g, 32a) in 44 games with Iowa this season, including four power-play goals (PPG), 23 power-play assists (PPA), 27 power-play points (PPP), three first goals (FG), one game-winning goal (GWG) and 115 shots. The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Potomac, MD, leads the AHL in assists, power-play assists and power-play points and ranks tied for second in scoring. On Oct. 19, 2019, Anas recorded his 133rd point (a goal) in a Wild sweater, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer. On Jan. 6, 2020, Anas was awarded the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for earning nine points (1g, 8a) in three games. During the 2019-20 season, he was also named the USHL Alumni of the Month for December and named to SBNation's College Hockey All-Decade Second Team.
This is the first All-Star selection for Anas, becoming the 10th member of the organization to represent the Wild at the AHL All-Star Classic. He joins current teammates Gerry Mayhew and Brennan Menell on the 2020 Central Division All-Star roster. Previous Wild AHL All-Stars include Tim Army, Kaapo Kahkonen, Cal O'Reilly, Luke Kunin, Alex Tuch, Matt Dumba and Gustav Olofsson.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
