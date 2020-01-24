Sam Anas Added to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today forward Sam Anas was added to the Central Division All-Star roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Ontario International Airport, replacing Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin.

Anas, 26, has recorded 45 points (13g, 32a) in 44 games with Iowa this season, including four power-play goals (PPG), 23 power-play assists (PPA), 27 power-play points (PPP), three first goals (FG), one game-winning goal (GWG) and 115 shots. The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Potomac, MD, leads the AHL in assists, power-play assists and power-play points and ranks tied for second in scoring. On Oct. 19, 2019, Anas recorded his 133rd point (a goal) in a Wild sweater, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer. On Jan. 6, 2020, Anas was awarded the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for earning nine points (1g, 8a) in three games. During the 2019-20 season, he was also named the USHL Alumni of the Month for December and named to SBNation's College Hockey All-Decade Second Team.

This is the first All-Star selection for Anas, becoming the 10th member of the organization to represent the Wild at the AHL All-Star Classic. He joins current teammates Gerry Mayhew and Brennan Menell on the 2020 Central Division All-Star roster. Previous Wild AHL All-Stars include Tim Army, Kaapo Kahkonen, Cal O'Reilly, Luke Kunin, Alex Tuch, Matt Dumba and Gustav Olofsson.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.