Eagles Erupt in Third Period to Defeat Rampage, 5-1

January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles netted four goals in the third period to defeat the San Antonio Rampage, 5-1 on Friday. Forwards T.J. Tynan and Colin Campbell each collected a goal and an assist, while defenseman Conor Timmins posted a pair of assists in the victory. Goaltender Adam Werner earned his 15th win of the season in net, making 32 saves on 33 shots.

Jayson Megna would put the Eagles in the driver's seat when he collected an outlet pass from Timmins in the neutral zone and raced down the ice. After splitting a pair of defenders at the blue line, Megna would get Rampage goalie Adam Wilcox down on the ice before lifting a backhander past him to give Colorado the 1-0 edge at the 11:09 mark of the first period. San Antonio would outshoot the Eagles 10-9 in the opening 20 minutes, but Colorado would carry a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The game would tighten up in the second period, as the Eagles and Rampage each threw eight shots on net, but neither goaltender would be beaten and the two teams would head to the second intermission with Colorado still in the lead, 1-0.

Defenseman Mark Alt started an avalanche of offense in the third period when he settled his own rebound on top of the crease and backhanded a shot past Wilcox to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage just 3:53 into the final frame.

The lead would expand only 31 seconds later when defenseman Jacob MacDonald hammered a shot from the top of the left-wing circle into the back of the net to put Colorado up, 3-0.

The Rampage would finally break through when forward Zach Nastasiuk snapped a shot home from the left side of the crease to trim the deficit to 3-1 at the7:58 mark of the period.

The change in momentum wouldn't last long, as Campbell would camp in front of the net and deflect a shot past Wilcox to run the Eagles lead to 4-1 with 9:01 remaining in the contest.

San Antonio would earn an opportunity on the power play just minutes later and the Rampage would opt to pull Wilcox in favor of the extra attacker to bolster the man-advantage. However, a turnover would see Tynan fly through the neutral zone and bury a shorthanded, empty-netter to cap off Colorado's 5-1 win at the 12:48 mark of the third period.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest 33-24, as Colorado went 0-for-3 on the power play while San Antonio finished 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday, January 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

