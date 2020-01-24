Eagles Erupt in Third Period to Defeat Rampage, 5-1
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles netted four goals in the third period to defeat the San Antonio Rampage, 5-1 on Friday. Forwards T.J. Tynan and Colin Campbell each collected a goal and an assist, while defenseman Conor Timmins posted a pair of assists in the victory. Goaltender Adam Werner earned his 15th win of the season in net, making 32 saves on 33 shots.
Jayson Megna would put the Eagles in the driver's seat when he collected an outlet pass from Timmins in the neutral zone and raced down the ice. After splitting a pair of defenders at the blue line, Megna would get Rampage goalie Adam Wilcox down on the ice before lifting a backhander past him to give Colorado the 1-0 edge at the 11:09 mark of the first period. San Antonio would outshoot the Eagles 10-9 in the opening 20 minutes, but Colorado would carry a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
The game would tighten up in the second period, as the Eagles and Rampage each threw eight shots on net, but neither goaltender would be beaten and the two teams would head to the second intermission with Colorado still in the lead, 1-0.
Defenseman Mark Alt started an avalanche of offense in the third period when he settled his own rebound on top of the crease and backhanded a shot past Wilcox to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage just 3:53 into the final frame.
The lead would expand only 31 seconds later when defenseman Jacob MacDonald hammered a shot from the top of the left-wing circle into the back of the net to put Colorado up, 3-0.
The Rampage would finally break through when forward Zach Nastasiuk snapped a shot home from the left side of the crease to trim the deficit to 3-1 at the7:58 mark of the period.
The change in momentum wouldn't last long, as Campbell would camp in front of the net and deflect a shot past Wilcox to run the Eagles lead to 4-1 with 9:01 remaining in the contest.
San Antonio would earn an opportunity on the power play just minutes later and the Rampage would opt to pull Wilcox in favor of the extra attacker to bolster the man-advantage. However, a turnover would see Tynan fly through the neutral zone and bury a shorthanded, empty-netter to cap off Colorado's 5-1 win at the 12:48 mark of the third period.
The Eagles were outshot in the contest 33-24, as Colorado went 0-for-3 on the power play while San Antonio finished 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.
The Eagles return to action when they take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday, January 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020
- Condors Upend League Leading Tucson, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield Spoils Roadrunners' Return Home - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Erupt in Third Period to Defeat Rampage, 5-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Kahkonen Blanks Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Ford's Overtime Goal Extends Griffins' Point Streak to Eight - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rocket Lose 5-2 to Amerks - Laval Rocket
- Oglevie Scores Twice in 5-2 Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Cruise by Rockford - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Come Back to Edge Stars 2-1 - Texas Stars
- Gulls Gain Point on OT Road Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves Tarnish Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Kuhlman Scores Two Shorthanded Goals, P-Bruins Beat Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Devils, 4-3, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Come Back Again In 4-3 Shootout Win - Binghamton Devils
- St. Denis scores lone goal; Gibson returns from injury - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Beleskey, Shesterkin Key in Wolf Pack Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- O'Reilly Notches Milestone 600th Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Upend Marlies 5-2 in Front of 12,255 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Cassels, Warsofsky Erupt in Penguins' 5-4 Win at Charlotte - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- 2nd Period Struggle Does in T-Birds against Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Fall Just Short in 5-4 Loss to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Moulson, Bears Charge Past Thunderbirds in Milestone Night - Hershey Bears
- Four Unanswered Goals Sink Comets in Loss to Belleville - Utica Comets
- Sens Finish Road Trip with Victory in Utica - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Open Back to Back in Cleveland Tonight - Toronto Marlies
- Twenty Visually Impaired Persons to "Try Blind Hockey" on Sunday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game 39 Preview: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kelly, Labate, Bringing Different Dimension to Sens Lineup - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Unveil Player Designer Hat Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Hershey Bears Record Breaking Teddy Bear Toss Featured on ESPN's E:60 - Hershey Bears
- Extensive Coverage Set for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Andrew Shortridge from the Allen Americans - San Jose Barracuda
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Heat Host Reign in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Face Wolf Pack, T-Birds this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sam Anas Added to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 24, 2020 vs. Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Anas Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 24 - Belleville Senators
- Abt, Kim and Brown Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.