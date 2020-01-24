Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Fucale, 24, has appeared in one game with the Crunch this season posting a 3.20 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage. He has also played in 20 games with the Solar Bears recording a 7-7-4 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. He recently claimed the 2019 Spengler Cup with Team Canada posting a 0.33 goals-against average and .986 save percentage giving up just one goal in three games. Fucale had back-to-back shutouts, including a 26-save performance in the 4-0 win over HC Ocelari Trinec in the championship game and was named the tournament's all-star goaltender.
Last season, Fucale appeared in five games with the Chicago Wolves posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder also played in 34 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL recording a 20-9-3 record to go along with a 3.18 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.
The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 69 career AHL games with the Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps compiling a 28-32-4 record. He has also tallied a 57-32-11 record in 111 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Komets and Brampton Beast.
Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020
- Kelly, Labate, Bringing Different Dimension to Sens Lineup - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Unveil Player Designer Hat Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Hershey Bears Record Breaking Teddy Bear Toss Featured on ESPN's E:60 - Hershey Bears
- Extensive Coverage Set for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Recall Goaltender Andrew Shortridge from the Allen Americans - San Jose Barracuda
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Heat Host Reign in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Stockton Heat
- Sound Tigers Face Wolf Pack, T-Birds this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sam Anas Added to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 24, 2020 vs. Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Anas Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 24 - Belleville Senators
- Abt, Kim and Brown Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Orlando Solar Bears
- Crunch Edged by Rocket in Overtime, 3-2
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears
- Cameron Gaunce Named 2020 AHL All-Star
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Miracle on Ice Night February 14