IceHogs Unveil Player Designer Hat Series

January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today unveiled their exclusive player designer hat series sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Kris Versteeg, Nick Moutrey and Collin Delia each designed their very own hat that will be given away to a limited number of fans on select dates. The series will kick off Friday, Jan. 31, with Versteeg's hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans to arrive at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

As a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks and former IceHogs captain, Versteeg designed his hat to honor his time with both the NHL and AHL clubs. "Rockford IceHogs" is stitched in cursive on the front of the black hat with the alternate Hammy logo above the snap-adjustable rear.

Versteeg's autograph is screen printed on the bottom of the flat bill and the sweatband features an inscription celebrating his 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks.

Next, Nick Moutrey was inspired by all the men and women who have served in either the United States or Canadian militaries when designing the interior of his hat. The sweatband features alternating U.S. and Canadian flags as well as alternating Moutrey screen-printed autographs and inscriptions that read "Thanks to all who have served."

The front of Moutrey's all-black cap pays tribute to the city of Rockford, boasting the town's 815 area code in bold, black letters. As an accent, the iconic feathers from the Chicago Blackhawks logo are hanging off the left side of the area code. Fans can collect Moutrey's snapback hat on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the BMO doors when they show their BMO Harris Bank card. Additionally, a limited quantity will be made available in the IceHogs team store, Oink Outfitters.

Finally, Rockford netminder, Collin Delia, incorporated leather into his design when creating the concept for his hat. The IceHogs' letter R logo with Blackhawks feathers is displayed in brown leather on the black front of the hat.

The remainder of the headwear is sand-colored mesh to match the color of the leather, with the strap on the back of the hat also made of leather material. Delia's lid will be the final giveaway in the series and will be given to the first 1,500 fans in the BMO on Friday, April 3.

For tickets to hat giveaway nights, visit our promotional schedule HERE or call us at (815) 968-5222.

