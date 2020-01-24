Bakersfield Spoils Roadrunners' Return Home

NOTES:

Friday night's contest was the first for the team at Tucson Arena at 20 days following a five-game road trip.

For the first time in five games the Roadrunners allowed the first goal of the contest, however, a second chance effort in front of the net by captain Michael Chaput evened the game before the end of the first period.

Chaput won an offensive zone draw faceoff back to Jordan Gross, who shot the puck on net with the rebound going right to 26.

Two second period goals would spring Bakersfield back ahead once again, however, on the power play, AHL All-Star Brayden Burke setup AHL All-Star Kyle Capobianco to bring Tucson back within one.

Beau Bennett won the attacking end faceoff to begin the play, earning an assist on the tally.

A tight, physical final period resulted in no scoring, thus allowing Bakersfield to take the weekend opening affair.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov suffered just his fourth loss in 16 games this season, allowing three goals on 18 shots.

QUOTES:

"We weren't good enough for the full 60 minutes. We let moments in the second period slip away, moments where we didn't play good hockey and they took advantage of it. There were some key moments where we have to capitalize and we have to find a way to generate a little bit more offense now." - Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady sharing his recap of the game and what didn't go right for his team tonight.

"We had some time on the power play where we could generate more, we had a situation where we pulled the goalie, six-on-four and we've got to get more pucks to the net. We had a five-on-three for almost a full two minutes and we didn't enough pucks to the net. Those are key times." - Varady diving deeper into the situations in which he had hoped his team had a different result.

NEXT HOME GAME:

Bakersfield Condors at Tucson Roadrunners - Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. MST (Tucson Arena)

University of Arizona Night! A special ticket package featuring a co-branded UArizona/Roadrunners hat is on sale now.

Another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday - the team will wear their alternate black uniforms.

NEXT ROAD GAME:

Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. MST (Mechanics Bank Arena)

FINAL SCORE: Bakersfield Condors (3) @ Tucson Roadrunners (2)

First Second Third Final

Bakersfield 1 2 0 3

Tucson 1 1 0 2

POST-GAME RECORDS:

Bakersfield: 18-18-4-1

Tucson: 28-10-1-0

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Bakersfield: 1/2

Tucson: 1/5

SHOTS:

Bakersfield: 18

Tucson: 23

