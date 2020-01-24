Gulls Gain Point on OT Road Loss

The Gulls began back-to-back matchups against the Grand Rapids with a 4-3 overtime setback at Van Andel Arena. Despite the overtime loss, San Diego has earned points in six of their last seven games (5-1-1-0) and seven of the last nine games (5-2-1-1).

Max Jones opened the scoring with his second goal at 11:25 of the first period, with both of his goals this season coming against Grand Rapids (also Dec. 11). Chris Wideman picked up an assist on the play, his fourth point the last seven games (1-3=4).

Daniel Sprong picked up an assist to push his point streak to four games (1-3=4). He also has 11 points his last 11 games (4-7=11) and 7-13=20 points his last 21 contests.

Kiefer Sherwood scored his 11th goal of the season at 15:14 of the opening frame, his fourth goal his last five games (4-0=4). Brendan Guhle recorded the lone assist on Sherwood's goal, giving him 2-2=4 points his last six games.

Troy Terry netted his third goal and 10th point (3-7=10) at 6:50 of the third period to mark points in six of his seven games to date.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 34 shots in regulation and overtime, including his first penalty shot of the season at 19:56 of the second period (Dominic Turgeon). San Diego goaltenders have stopped seven-of-nine penalty shot opportunities all time.

Stolarz earned an assist on the Terry goal, his fourth of the season and sixth career helper. Stolarz leads the AHL in goaltender assists (4) and is one of five goaltenders with multiple assists. The others each have two assists, including Anton Forsberg (Charlotte), Andrew Hammond (Rochester), Igor Shesterkin (Hartford), Artyom Zagidulin (Stockton).

San Diego and Grand Rapids will conclude the back-to-back set tomorrow, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. PT.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Max Jones

On returning to his home state of Michigan to play hockey

It's very special. I grew up playing against the Grand Rapids Jr. Griffins so it's kind of cool, coming back and being able to play in the big rink. Also, playing earlier this year against [the Detroit Red Wings], it's very surreal. Those two teams, any time I get to play them, especially in Michigan, it's pretty cool.

On his role on offense

I let the guys do the work and if I can get some screens for them, retrieve loose pucks and be a help on the entry, I think that's where I can fit in to help those guys. I think they're all really good at moving the puck around and finding the best angles, I kind of just pick up the loose change.

On building off the game heading into tomorrow's matchup

I think this game tonight was something we can template off of. I think that we played a really strong game and [Stolarz] was really strong in net. I think our second period could've used some work. Other than that, I think we really worked hard, we stayed structured for the most part and I think there are small tweaks that can help us tomorrow night.

Kiefer Sherwood

On the positive takeaways from the game

I thought we were pretty simple, we had things rolling, we had our momentum. We were working our forecheck and we were getting puck out in our own end. Hopefully we can simplify things moving forward.

On returning to form, coming back from injury

I feel good. I'm just trying to put the work in, get better every day with my teammates and help lead this playoff push.

On getting into penalty trouble

I think we can definitely be more disciplined tomorrow night and moving forward. We just have to watch our sticks in certain situations, but I think if we possess the puck and put the puck in good positions, then hopefully we're not chasing as much and we're not getting tired and it's a trickle-down effect.

On building off the game heading into tomorrow's matchup

I think if we keep our foot on the gas pedal and continue to hammer it down, we obviously have a deep team and we have a lot of good players. That will take care of itself. If we can just simplify, use our speed be and be crisp on both bluelines, then I think we'll have success.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the first period

I think when you play a game on the road, there are certain ways you have to play and I thought we got off to a good start. We were able to roll four lines, get everybody engaged. I thought we were solid on both ends of the ice, offensively and defensively. We had some challenges with our puck management. Any chances they had were self-inflicted so it felt like as the game went on, we got away from that four-line rotation.

On getting into penalty trouble

It was later there. I think in the second period. Like I said, I think our team was churning along in a positive way and then when you run into penalty trouble, it affects you and gets back to your puck management. When you have the puck and you're moving your feet, then you're drawing penalties instead of taking them. You know what, that's a good team and they get the puck. We just need a little more discipline overall in our game for sixty minutes.

On Anthony Stolarz

I liked Stolarz's game. I know he made a big save there at the end and it goes right to their guy so it was pretty unpreventable. He's not going to be able to get that save. Overall, I think he gave us a level of stability in net.

