Heat Host Reign in Final Game Before All-Star Break

January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, January 24, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsONT.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Buddy Robinson with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

The Heat look to close the pre-All-Star break portion of the schedule on a high note as Stockton plays host to the Ontario Reign Friday. The Heat snapped a brief three-game skid, the longest of the season, on Monday with an emphatic 5-0 shutout of the Colorado Eagles.

Stockton and Ontario have split the season series, each team winning three of the six games. The Reign have taken two of the three played at Stockton Arena, most recently a 2-1 decision on January 4. The Heat are 2-0 this year following shutouts.

SNAPPED THE SKID

Stockton put an end to a season-long, three-game regulation losing streak with a dominant 5-0 win Monday over Pacific Division foe Colorado. The Heat scored early and often, finding the back of the net five times while limiting the Eagles to just 18 shots, 25 fewer than the home team tallied in the matinee. The contest was also the first time that the Heat's top-ranked attack registered more than four goals in a game since the first game of 2020, a 6-3 win over Ontario.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

While the Heat relied on the offense early in the season, the defense has stolen the show of late. With three shutouts in the last three weeks and only 21 goals against since the calendar flipped to 2020 - 13 of those coming in the team's three-game skid - Stockton has catapulted up the league's defensive rankings. Following Monday's shutout, Stockton ranked 11th in the AHL at just 2.90 goals against per game. At the start of January, the Heat were 20th in the league at 3.07 goals against per game.

START ON TIME

The Heat have been dominant when scoring first this season, tops in the AHL with a 16-1-1-2 mark for a .875 point percentage when taking the 1-0 lead. On the flip side, Stockton is 8-9-1-1 when conceding first on the year. Stockton allowed the first goal in each game of the three-game skid before Buddy Robinson quickly put an end to the stretch Monday, scoring just 26 seconds into regulation for the fastest goal to start a game - or a period - for the Heat this season.

EASY Z

Even during Stockton's brief scoring dip, Austin Czarnik has maintained his steady scoring pace. The forward has registered nine points (3g,6a) over Stockton's last seven games, finding his way onto the score sheet in five of those contests. Czarnik has four multi-point efforts in that span and seven on the year.

OH MY GAWDIN

A five-game dry spell well in his rear view, Stockton's AHL All-Star Classic representative Glenn Gawdin has notched three points over the Heat's last three games, including a goal and an assist in Monday's contest. With 38 points on the year, Gawdin has matched his rookie season's scoring total and has surpassed his goal count by a pair. Against Ontario, Gawdin has four points (2g,2a) in six games.

