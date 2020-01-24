Condors Upend League Leading Tucson, 3-2

January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Bakersfield Condors (18-18-5; 41pts) moved back to .500 with a 3-2 win over the league-leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-10-1; 57pts) on Friday. RW Josh Currie scored a power-play goal in the second which turned out to be the game-winning tally.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (3rd) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Malone, McLeod; Time of goal: 5:30; BAK leads, 1-0

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: C Michael Chaput (13th) found a loose puck at the top of the crease; Assists: Gross, Bunting; Time of goal: 11:12; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 4, TUC - 8

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Dmitri Samorukov (2nd) from the left-wing circle off a cross ice pass; Assists: Malone, Kulevich; Time of goal: 5:56; BAK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (16th) on a power play from the slot; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 10:01; BAK leads, 3-1

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Kyle Capobianco (5th) from the point on a power play; Assists: Burke, Bennett; Time of goal: 14:58; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK - 6, TUC - 9

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 8, TUC - 6

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Malone (BAK) 2. Samorukov (BAK) 3. Chaput (TUC)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2; TUC - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 18; TUC - 23

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (14-10-3; 21/21); TUC - Prosvetov (12-4-0; 15/18)

G Stuart Skinner is 7-3-1 in his last 11 decisions

The Condors have won five straight in Tucson and are 7-3-1 all-time at Tucson Arena

C Brad Malone had two assists for his 5th multi-point game of the season

D Evan Bouchard (4g-6a) has 10 points in his last 13 games

Bakersfield is in Tucson Saturday at 6 p.m. for the final game before the all-star break

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Logan Day

YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY NEXT FRIDAY WITH $2 MICH ULTRA & $1 HOT DOGS

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.