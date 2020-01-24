Condors Upend League Leading Tucson, 3-2
January 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Bakersfield Condors (18-18-5; 41pts) moved back to .500 with a 3-2 win over the league-leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-10-1; 57pts) on Friday. RW Josh Currie scored a power-play goal in the second which turned out to be the game-winning tally.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (3rd) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Malone, McLeod; Time of goal: 5:30; BAK leads, 1-0
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: C Michael Chaput (13th) found a loose puck at the top of the crease; Assists: Gross, Bunting; Time of goal: 11:12; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 4, TUC - 8
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Dmitri Samorukov (2nd) from the left-wing circle off a cross ice pass; Assists: Malone, Kulevich; Time of goal: 5:56; BAK leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (16th) on a power play from the slot; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 10:01; BAK leads, 3-1
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: D Kyle Capobianco (5th) from the point on a power play; Assists: Burke, Bennett; Time of goal: 14:58; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK - 6, TUC - 9
THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 8, TUC - 6
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Malone (BAK) 2. Samorukov (BAK) 3. Chaput (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2; TUC - 1/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 18; TUC - 23
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (14-10-3; 21/21); TUC - Prosvetov (12-4-0; 15/18)
G Stuart Skinner is 7-3-1 in his last 11 decisions
The Condors have won five straight in Tucson and are 7-3-1 all-time at Tucson Arena
C Brad Malone had two assists for his 5th multi-point game of the season
D Evan Bouchard (4g-6a) has 10 points in his last 13 games
Bakersfield is in Tucson Saturday at 6 p.m. for the final game before the all-star break
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Logan Day
YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY NEXT FRIDAY WITH $2 MICH ULTRA & $1 HOT DOGS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.