Winter Weather Update for Sunday's Game

The Charlotte Checkers and Bojangles Coliseum are closely monitoring the potential of winter weather that may affect travel conditions for the Checkers' game against the Texas Stars this Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.

This game will not be canceled or postponed due to weather. At this time, the Checkers plan to allow fans who believe they can travel safely to enter the building and enjoy the game.

To provide for the safety of those still planning to attend, Bojangles Coliseum will be treating the parking lot and sidewalks outside of the facility. The Red Line Club restaurant will be closed for the duration of the event, but a full menu of concessions will be available at a single location in the main concourse. The team's official merchandise stand will be closed, and other in-game entertainment offerings may be affected by staffing shortages.

For those that already have game tickets but no longer wish to attend, the Checkers are offering full exchanges for any other game this season. Please contact a Checkers representative at (704) 342-4423 if you would like to explore this option.

