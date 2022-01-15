Heat Begin Home Stand Saturday against Tucson

Saturday, January 15, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (21-6-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (12-12-2-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Heat return home on Saturday following a six-game road trip in which they went 3-3-0-0, most recently a midweek setback against the Henderson Silver Knights. Stockton puts its perfect record in bounce-back efforts on the line Saturday as the Heat battle Tucson in the seventh game of the season series.

SWEET HOME STOCKTON ARENA

Saturday's game is the Heat's return home from a nearly-two-week road trip, a stint that saw the club go 3-3-0-0 in six road tilts. Stockton has been strong on home ice this year with points in 13 of 14 bouts and 11 wins in those games, ranking first in the AHL with a .857 home point percentage.

MORE THAN A PHILL-ING

Matthew Phillips has lit the lamp in three of the last four games, overtaking Jakob Pelletier for Stockton's team lead in goals on the year with 12. The fourth-year forward has ascended to second on Stockton's scoring race with 28 points, and he brings a four-game point streak into Saturday's contest.

WON'T GET FOOLED AGAIN

No one has been better on the year after losses than the Heat, Stockton bringing an unblemished mark of 8-0-0-0 in such games into Saturday's tilt. The Heat have outscored opponents by a 33-15 margin in bounce-back efforts with two such games coming on home ice, one of those against Tucson in the second game of the season.

SHOT THROUGH THE HEART

Shot volume has been a point of emphasis for the Heat this season, and the team enters Saturday having outshot opponents in 13 consecutive games and 21 times this season. It's a stark contrast from the start of the season, when the Heat were outshot in 10 of the first 17 games.

THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST

Starting on time will be critical on Saturday, as the team to score first has won all six games of the season series between Stockton and Tucson. In 17 games in which the Heat took a 1-0 lead, the club is 16-0-1-0, tops in the AHL. The Roadrunners are 8-1-1-0 in 10 games when gaining the early edge.

