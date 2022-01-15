Heat Begin Home Stand Saturday against Tucson
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Saturday, January 15, 2022
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (21-6-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (12-12-2-1; 6th Pacific)
LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available online via Spreaker.
HEAT INDEX
The Heat return home on Saturday following a six-game road trip in which they went 3-3-0-0, most recently a midweek setback against the Henderson Silver Knights. Stockton puts its perfect record in bounce-back efforts on the line Saturday as the Heat battle Tucson in the seventh game of the season series.
SWEET HOME STOCKTON ARENA
Saturday's game is the Heat's return home from a nearly-two-week road trip, a stint that saw the club go 3-3-0-0 in six road tilts. Stockton has been strong on home ice this year with points in 13 of 14 bouts and 11 wins in those games, ranking first in the AHL with a .857 home point percentage.
MORE THAN A PHILL-ING
Matthew Phillips has lit the lamp in three of the last four games, overtaking Jakob Pelletier for Stockton's team lead in goals on the year with 12. The fourth-year forward has ascended to second on Stockton's scoring race with 28 points, and he brings a four-game point streak into Saturday's contest.
WON'T GET FOOLED AGAIN
No one has been better on the year after losses than the Heat, Stockton bringing an unblemished mark of 8-0-0-0 in such games into Saturday's tilt. The Heat have outscored opponents by a 33-15 margin in bounce-back efforts with two such games coming on home ice, one of those against Tucson in the second game of the season.
SHOT THROUGH THE HEART
Shot volume has been a point of emphasis for the Heat this season, and the team enters Saturday having outshot opponents in 13 consecutive games and 21 times this season. It's a stark contrast from the start of the season, when the Heat were outshot in 10 of the first 17 games.
THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST
Starting on time will be critical on Saturday, as the team to score first has won all six games of the season series between Stockton and Tucson. In 17 games in which the Heat took a 1-0 lead, the club is 16-0-1-0, tops in the AHL. The Roadrunners are 8-1-1-0 in 10 games when gaining the early edge.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Slavin Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Winter Weather Update for Sunday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Face First Canadian Opponent Since 2019-20 with Laval in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Heat Begin Home Stand Saturday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.