Marlies Edge Bears in Overtime, 4-3

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 4-3 overtime decision against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night at GIANT Center. Hershey received multi-point performances from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Garrett Pilon, and set a new single-season high for shots on goal in a game with 44.

Jonsson-Fjallby's goal marked Hershey's sixth shorthanded strike of the season and stood as the opening frame's lone tally. At 16:39, Jonsson-Fjallby finished a shorthanded rush after fielding a pass from Lucas Johansen. Brian Pinho recorded the secondary assist. Shots after 20 minutes were 22-6 Bears.

Filip Kral found the equalizer for Toronto at 5:21 of the 2nd period off a set play following a face-off to Zach Fucale's left. Garrett Pilon regained Hershey's lead with a power play marker at 7:12 by finishing a give-and-go play with Jonsson-Fjallby. Before the frame expired, the Marlies pulled even on Alex Steeve's 10th goal of the season at 14:10. Shots after 40 minutes were 29-14 Hershey in addition to the 2-2 deadlocked score.

Josh Ho-Sang scored on the power play for the Marlies only 50 seconds into the 3rd period, but Tobias Geisser answered on a center-point blast at 7:10. In sudden-death overtime, Steeves buried his second goal of the night on a rebound try following Kral's initial shot at the 1:21 mark.

Final shots on goal totaled 44-22 Hershey. The Bears finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

