Monsters Team Effort Secures 5-4 Win over IceHogs

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-4 on Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-10-4-3 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce scored the first goal of the night at 6:05 of the opening frame with assists from Kevin Stenlund and Tim Berni but Rockford's Dmitri Osipov responded with a tally at 9:52 to even the game. Cole Fonstad notched a marker at 16:58 off a feed from Gaunce to send the Monsters into the first intermission leading 2-1. Carson Meyer recorded a shorthanded tally just 11 seconds into the middle period with a helper from Justin Scott but the IceHogs cut the score to 3-2 after a power-play goal from Mike Hardman at 5:16. Cleveland extended the lead after Meyer scored his second tally of the night at 8:22 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Tyler Angle followed by a power-play goal from Stenlund at 18:44 with assists from Angle and Cole Cassels bringing the score to 5-2 after 40 minutes. Rockford notched two power-play goals from Nicolas Beaudin at 4:48 and Dylan McLaughlin at 17:33 of the third period, but the Monsters held on securing the win with a final score of 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 31 stops for the victory while Rockford's Collin Delia made 30 saves in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, January 18, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 3 0 - - 5

RFD 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 1/1 2/5 20 min / 7 inf

RFD 35 3/5 0/1 12 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 31 4 2-3-0

RFD Delia L 30 5 6-5-1

Cleveland Record: 12-10-4-3, 5th North Division

Rockford Record: 14-12-1-1, 4th Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.