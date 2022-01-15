Staal Scores Overtime Winner as Wild Defeat Wolves, 3-2
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (14-13-2-2; 32 pts.) beat the Chicago Wolves (23-6-2-1; 49 pts.) 3-2 in overtime at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Jan. 15. Wild forward Eric Staal's game-winning goal in overtime marked his second goal in as many nights. Iowa forward Kyle Rau scored his 72nd goal as a member of the Wild, placing him in a tie with former Iowa forward Sam Anas for the second-most goals scored in franchise history.
Chicago outshot Iowa 11-7 in the first period but no goals were scored in the stanza.
In the second period, Wild forward Nick Swaney made a slick move at the Wolves' blue line and fed Rau at the left post. Rau finished the chance to give Iowa a 1-0 lead at 8:43 of the second period. Swaney and Iowa defenseman Brenden Miller recorded assists on the play.
The Wild carried a 1-0 lead into the second intermission. Iowa outshot Chicago 15-9 in the second period. Shots through two periods were 22-20 in favor of the Wild.
Chicago forward Stefan Noesen beat Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (27 saves) at 14:32 of the third period to tie the game at one goal apiece.
Shortly thereafter, Wolves forward David Gust scored to give Chicago a 2-1 lead at 15:58 of the third period.
Wild forward Marco Rossi beat Wolves goaltender Alex Lyon (26 saves) on a rebound chance created by a shot off the stick of Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee at 16:29 of the third period. His tally tied the game, 2-2. Chaffee was credited with the lone assist on Rossi's goal.
Both teams headed into overtime tied 2-2. Shots in the third period were 9-6 in favor of Chicago. The Wolves outshot the Wild 29-28 in regulation.
At 1:16 of the overtime period, Wild forward Eric Staal entered the Wolves zone on a 2-on-1 chance with Wild forward Adam Beckman. Staal patiently moved into the slot and beat Lyon with a wrist shot to give Iowa a 3-2 overtime victory.
Iowa outshot Chicago 1-0 in overtime but both teams recorded 29 shots on the night.
The Wild were 0-for-3 on the power play and the Wolves did not have a power play chance in the game.
Up next, Iowa plays the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Stars Drop Opener of Six-Game Road Trip in Charlotte - Texas Stars
- Regula Sets up Every IceHogs Goal; Monsters Hold on for 5-4 Victory - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Home Point Streak Continues - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Take Defensive Battle in a Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Sokolov Scores OT Winner to Complete Two-Game Sweep of Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Blitz Phantoms for 5-2 Victory - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Staal Scores Overtime Winner as Wild Defeat Wolves, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Record Point Streak Ends, Penguins Prevail 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Surpass Comets, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Pick up Second Consecutive Win with 5-3 Victory over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Blank Rocket 4-0 on the Strength of Two Austin Rueschhoff Goals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bruins' Spoil T-Birds' Throwback Night in Front of Sold out Crowd - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Edge Bears in Overtime, 4-3 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Team Effort Secures 5-4 Win over IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves' Battle Ends in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Quinn Nets Hat Trick in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Senators - Rochester Americans
- Comets Lose to Crunch in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Noel Nets First-Period Hat Trick in Blowout Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Sign Iverson, El-Mir from Indy Fuel - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Willman Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- All 15 AHL Games Available for Free on AHLTV Today - AHL
- Henry, Nielsen Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Slavin Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Winter Weather Update for Sunday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Face First Canadian Opponent Since 2019-20 with Laval in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Heat Begin Home Stand Saturday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Staal Scores Overtime Winner as Wild Defeat Wolves, 3-2
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa
- Swaney's Shorthanded Tally Lifts Iowa to 4-3 Victory over Chicago
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Bryce Misley from Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Eric Staal to PTO