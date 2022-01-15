IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center this evening to complete their two-game weekend series. Tonight is the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs and Monsters Rematch Tonight

The IceHogs and Monsters opened their four-game season series last night at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs skating away with a 5-2 victory. Forward Dylan McLaughlin netted a goal and two assists for three points and forward Andrei Altybarmakian picked up two assists. Recap & Highlights

IceHogs and Monsters Get Physical

Last night, the IceHogs saw a season-high 41 combined penalty minutes and their six power play opportunities tied a single-game, season-high mark (Oct. 23 at Iowa). In total, 11 power players were featured in the showdown, which also tied a season-game, season high for the IceHogs (Oct. 30 at Texas).

McLaughlin Feelin' the Flow

After a stellar three-point performance last night, IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin enters tonight's rematch vs. the Monsters on a three-game point streak (1G, 5A) and has points in 10 of his last (3G, 11A) in his 13 games including a five-game point streak from Nov. 27-Dec. 17 (1G, 4A).

If You Guessed a Handful, You'd Be Correct

The IceHogs hit the five-goal mark for the second time this season and have scored five or more goals in five games, including in each of the last three games. During their current three-game winning streak, which ties the longest for the club this season (Nov. 28-Dec. 3), the IceHogs have outscored their opponent 19-4.

Home, Sweet Home

The IceHogs opened a season-long, six-game homestand last night against the Monsters and continue to enjoy home cooking tonight and into the week. The IceHogs honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17 and host the Chicago Wolves at 1 p.m. The homestand will continue on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars. Friday is another $2 Bud Light Friday and Saturday is the IceHogs' annual Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare by Walter, Inc. The home cooking wraps up on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild on a Winning Weekday. Buy Tickets and View Full Promotions

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 14-11-1-1 (3rd, Central Division)

Cleveland: 11-10-4-3 (5th, North Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland, 5-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland

Sun., Mar. 13 at Cleveland

Tues., Mar. 15 at Cleveland

IceHogs vs. Monsters 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

39-31-3-1 (24-13-1-0 at home, 15-18-2-1 at Cleveland)

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (3rd season with Monsters)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

