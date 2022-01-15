Providence Bruins Pick up Second Consecutive Win with 5-3 Victory over Springfield Thunderbirds
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - Eleven different Providence skaters recorded at least one point for the second consecutive game as the P-Bruins took down the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-3, on Saturday night.
Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and recorded 27 saves for his third win in his last four starts. Providence outshot Springfield, 36-30, went one-for-two on the power play, and two-for-two on the penalty kill.
STATS
- Victor Berglund, Steven Fogarty, and Zach Senyshyn each scored a goal and recorded an assist. Berglund recorded his first career multi-point game while Senyshyn extended his point streak to three games with 2-3-5 during that span. Fogarty picked up his seventh multi-point game of the season.
- Cameron Hughes picked up an assist and extended his point streak to five games. He has eight points (4G, 4A) during that span.
- Jack Studnicka (1G) and Samuel Asselin (1A) each extended their point streaks to four games. They both have four points (1G, 3A) during that span.
- Curtis Hall, Jakub Lauko, Brady Lyle, and Aaron Ness each recorded one assist.
- Matt Filipe scored his second goal of the season.
- Troy Grosenick recorded 27 saves and improved to 7-2-1-1 on the season with a .919 save percentage and 2.21 GAA.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island, and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, January 16 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HERSHEY 33 41
PROVIDENCE 28 34
SPRINGFIELD 33 40
HARTFORD 31 37
CHARLOTTE 31 36
LEHIGH VALLEY 29 27
BRIDGEPORT 36 33
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 29 24
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 1 2 2 5
SPRINGFIELD 0 0 3 3
