Providence Bruins Pick up Second Consecutive Win with 5-3 Victory over Springfield Thunderbirds

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - Eleven different Providence skaters recorded at least one point for the second consecutive game as the P-Bruins took down the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-3, on Saturday night.

Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and recorded 27 saves for his third win in his last four starts. Providence outshot Springfield, 36-30, went one-for-two on the power play, and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Victor Berglund, Steven Fogarty, and Zach Senyshyn each scored a goal and recorded an assist. Berglund recorded his first career multi-point game while Senyshyn extended his point streak to three games with 2-3-5 during that span. Fogarty picked up his seventh multi-point game of the season.

- Cameron Hughes picked up an assist and extended his point streak to five games. He has eight points (4G, 4A) during that span.

- Jack Studnicka (1G) and Samuel Asselin (1A) each extended their point streaks to four games. They both have four points (1G, 3A) during that span.

- Curtis Hall, Jakub Lauko, Brady Lyle, and Aaron Ness each recorded one assist.

- Matt Filipe scored his second goal of the season.

- Troy Grosenick recorded 27 saves and improved to 7-2-1-1 on the season with a .919 save percentage and 2.21 GAA.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island, and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, January 16 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

HERSHEY 33 41

PROVIDENCE 28 34

SPRINGFIELD 33 40

HARTFORD 31 37

CHARLOTTE 31 36

LEHIGH VALLEY 29 27

BRIDGEPORT 36 33

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 29 24

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 2 2 5

SPRINGFIELD 0 0 3 3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.