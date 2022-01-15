Henry, Nielsen Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned by the Eagles to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
F Nick Henry Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
D Andrew Nielsen Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, January 15th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
