Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms face off tonight for the second game of a home-and-home series.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (9-15-1-3, 22 pts, .393%, 8th in Atlantic Division) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (10-11-5-2, 27 pts, .482%, 6th in Atlantic Division)
January 15, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | PPL Center
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Sat., Oct. 16 - LHV 1 WBS 2 Win
Sun., Oct. 24 - WBS 2 LHV 1 OT Win
Wed., Oct. 27 -- LHV 2 WBS 4 Win
Wed., Nov. 3 -- WBS 0 LHV 4 Loss
Fri., Jan. 14 -- LHV 4 WBS 3 Loss
Sat., Jan. 15 7:05 WBS - LHV - -
Wed., Jan. 19 7:05 LHV - WBS - -
Sat., Feb. 12 7:05 WBS - LHV - -
Wed., Feb. 23 7:05 LHV - WBS - -
Fri., Apr. 1 7:05 WBS - LHV - -
Wed., Apr. 6 7:05 LHV - WBS - -
Sat., Apr. 30 7:05 WBS - LHV - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | PHANTOMS
GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 10 | Gerry Mayhew - 9
ASSISTS | Valtteri Puustinen & P.O Joseph - 10 | Three Players Tied With - 12
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 20 | Adam Clendening & Cal O'Reilly - 17
PIM | Sam Poulin & Jordy Bellerive - 29 | Garrett Wilson - 60
WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Pat Nagle - 5
NEWS AND NOTES
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins
Forward Valtteri Puustinen has recorded nine points (5+4) in his past 10 games.
Felix Robert recorded a career-best three points (1+2) in Friday night's game against the Phantoms.
Roberts' 14 points this season are one better than his total in his rookie campaign last year.
Alex Nylander recorded his first WBS Penguins goal in Friday night's contest.
Nylander now has four points (1+3) in his first four games with the Penguins.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Lehigh Valley is currently on a nine-game point streak (7-0-1-1)
Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle was recently named as a member of the 2022 US Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing.
Adam Clendening has six points (2+4) in his past four games, and has 10 points (2+8) in his past 10 contests.
