Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms face off tonight for the second game of a home-and-home series.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (9-15-1-3, 22 pts, .393%, 8th in Atlantic Division) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (10-11-5-2, 27 pts, .482%, 6th in Atlantic Division)

January 15, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | PPL Center

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Sat., Oct. 16 - LHV 1 WBS 2 Win

Sun., Oct. 24 - WBS 2 LHV 1 OT Win

Wed., Oct. 27 -- LHV 2 WBS 4 Win

Wed., Nov. 3 -- WBS 0 LHV 4 Loss

Fri., Jan. 14 -- LHV 4 WBS 3 Loss

Sat., Jan. 15 7:05 WBS - LHV - -

Wed., Jan. 19 7:05 LHV - WBS - -

Sat., Feb. 12 7:05 WBS - LHV - -

Wed., Feb. 23 7:05 LHV - WBS - -

Fri., Apr. 1 7:05 WBS - LHV - -

Wed., Apr. 6 7:05 LHV - WBS - -

Sat., Apr. 30 7:05 WBS - LHV - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | PHANTOMS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 10 | Gerry Mayhew - 9

ASSISTS | Valtteri Puustinen & P.O Joseph - 10 | Three Players Tied With - 12

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 20 | Adam Clendening & Cal O'Reilly - 17

PIM | Sam Poulin & Jordy Bellerive - 29 | Garrett Wilson - 60

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Pat Nagle - 5

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Forward Valtteri Puustinen has recorded nine points (5+4) in his past 10 games.

Felix Robert recorded a career-best three points (1+2) in Friday night's game against the Phantoms.

Roberts' 14 points this season are one better than his total in his rookie campaign last year.

Alex Nylander recorded his first WBS Penguins goal in Friday night's contest.

Nylander now has four points (1+3) in his first four games with the Penguins.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Lehigh Valley is currently on a nine-game point streak (7-0-1-1)

Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle was recently named as a member of the 2022 US Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing.

Adam Clendening has six points (2+4) in his past four games, and has 10 points (2+8) in his past 10 contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.